KWTX
A Texas program that backs school districts’ bond debt is about to reach its limit — and it could mean raising taxes
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A state-backed program that for decades has helped school districts get the lowest interest rates possible on bonds is about to reach its limit — and if it does, districts might find themselves having to ask for more money from taxpayers. The Permanent School...
1 Million Job Openings In Texas Break New Record
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released a report last Thursday, December 1 reviewing the employment and unemployment rates of the country. According to the Bureau, the national unemployment rate was 3.4% in October, 0.9% lower than a year earlier. In DFW, between September 2021 and October 2022, 183,526 more people joined the labor force and another 133,702 did the same in the Dallas-Plano-Irving area.
School Districts Could Be Forced To Look For Funding In Tax Dollars
A state-backed program that has been helping schools get lower rates on bonds since 1854 is reaching its limit and if it does, districts might have to ask taxpayers to help out. The Permanent School Fund was created to provide Texas public schools with another source of revenue other than...
Texas Homeowners Assistance is handing out grants of $65,000. Are you elgible?
With inflation causing rising costs, many people in Texas could do with some government assistance. One program on offer is Texas Homeowner Assistance. Texas Homeowner Assistance provides "financial assistance to qualified Texas homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage, utility payments, and related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
KSAT 12
TribCast: How much will Texas spend on tax cuts?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Karen about property taxes and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s legislative priorities.
Could Texans Be Allowed To Buy Liquor On Sundays Soon?
Have you wondered why they haven't changed the law about buying liquor on Sunday? Well, a new bill is being proposed to do just that. The bill that blocks them from selling the hard stuff on Sundays dates back to 1935, back when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
‘Significant concern’ from lawmakers over plans to redesign Texas electric market
A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers are pushing back on a plan to revamp the state's electric market.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to cut property taxes. School district revenue could be affected.
SAN ANTONIO — At a Wednesday press conference, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick put forward a list of legislative priorities for the 2023 Texas Legislative Session. Priority number one was property tax relief. Patrick suggested increasing the Residence Homestead Exemption from $40,000 to $60,000 or even $65,000. This means a...
Light Reading
Verizon buys tiny wireless operator in Texas
Verizon is acquiring yet another small wireless network operator in a move designed to plug some gaps in its 5G coverage in Texas. "West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed wireless operations," wrote Mike Higgins, the general manager of West Central Wireless, on the operator's web site. Higgins said the company would discontinue its services sometime next year.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates their goal of lowering property taxes
Texas homeowners have some of the highest property tax bills in the nation, a byproduct of the state’s reliance on such taxes to help pay for public schools and the state’s lack of an income tax. “Texas lawmakers have a $27 billion surplus, but a spending cap complicates...
TANF Payments: How To Be Eligible for One-Time $1,000 in Texas?
The TANF Contingency Fund contributed an additional $58 million to the $485 million in TANF payments that Texas will receive in 2020. The state then used 5% of these resources for basic aid, primarily in the form of cash payments to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. Between the states and Washington, DC., it came in 50th place. for the proportion of TANF monies that were used to cover the cost of basic assistance.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
proclaimerscv.com
Texans To Receive $391 One-Time Payment of SNAP Benefits This November, December; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved and each eligible member of the family will receive $391. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Department of Agriculture approved the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). This will benefit roughly 3.5 million Texans and each will receive a one-time payment of $391 until December this year.
Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account With Huge Lottery Win
One more top prize is left to be claimed in this scratch-off ticket game!
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
KWTX
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters
SULPHUR SPRINGS (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in...
