NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 13 SNF
Week 13 of the NFL season is in the books, and the playoff picture has come a little more into focus as a result. In the NFC, a intra-division tie at 20 between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders made that conference's playoff picture a little more interesting near the bubble. If the season ended today, both would make it into the playoffs.
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 14 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have clinched an NFL playoff berth in Week 13, but Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the 11-1 squad appear to be the only certainty when it comes to the postseason following a 35-10 shellacking of the current AFC fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans. Hurts continued an MVP-quality...
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Fire Steve Keim? Arizona Cardinals GM on list of NFL general managers who could be fired
A lot has been made about head coach Kliff Kingsbury's job security with the Arizona Cardinals amid his team's disappointing 4-8 season. But Kingsbury might not be the only person in hot water with the Cardinals. ...
Peter King 'Started to Wonder' If Bill Belichick Will Finish Career with Patriots
With the New England Patriots mired in one of their worst seasons under Bill Belichick, it might be time to wonder whether the legendary head coach is approaching the twilight of his tenure. NBC Sports' Peter King wrote in his weekly column he has "started to wonder" about Belichick's future...
Jim Harbaugh Says He'll Return as Michigan HC in 2023 Despite NFL Rumors
With Michigan back in the College Football Playoff, there have been questions about head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the team as NFL clubs could come knocking at his door this offseason. However, Harbaugh shut down rumors of a potential departure from Michigan on Sunday, telling reporters that he would...
College Football Playoff Standings: Final 2022 Bowl Game Projections
The 2022 college football regular season is all over except for the shouting. But, buddy, Alabama fans have been doing a LOT of shouting since losses by USC and TCU during Championship Week. Will those upsets be enough for the Crimson Tide to jump from No. 6 on Tuesday to...
NFL Week 13: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 13, a star wide receiver hosted his former team and toasted its secondary, one club may have lost its quarterback for a short period and another squad can put a lid on buzz about shutting down its star signal-caller for the season. Late Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers received unfortunate news about Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury.
A.J. Brown's Revenge Game vs. Sends NFL Twitter Wild as Eagles Beat Titans
A.J. Brown got his revenge against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as the wide receiver led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 35-10 Week 13 victory. The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in April, but they certainly missed him in this one as he tallied eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Week 14 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups
Sometimes there are players in fantasy football who, one week, may not warrant waiver-wire considerations but whom fantasy managers put on a mental "to watch" list. And it's always gratifying when those players continue that upward trajectory to become a bona fide "must add." This late in the season, it's...
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. to Return for Senior Season, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft
The Washington Huskies will get another year of Michael Penix Jr. under center. Penix announced Sunday that he has decided to forgo the 2023 NFL draft and return to Washington for his senior season. He said it was "one of the hardest decisions" of his life, before closing his post by saying that he believes the team will reach new heights next year.
10 Times Sport Team Owners Were Accused Of Racist Behavior And The Consequences They Were Handed
From Jerry Jones to Kelly Loeffler.
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Eyed by Teams for HC Job after Michigan Clinched CFP Berth
It seemed like Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh might leave for the NFL last offseason until he didn't. Perhaps he will this offseason. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported "multiple NFL teams have been doing background work" on the Wolverines' leader, who just guided his team to a second straight Big Ten title.
Deshaun Watson Says Return vs. Texans Was 'Tough,' Trade 'Had to Happen'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the field Sunday for the first time in 700 days, and while he didn't have the best performance, he helped lead the team to a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. While speaking with reporters after the game, Watson admitted...
Lamar Jackson Knee Injury Not Season-Ending, Ravens' John Harbaugh Says
The Baltimore Ravens ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with the knee injury he suffered in the first half. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the 10-9 victory that the injury will not end Jackson's season but may take "days to weeks" to heal. He will undergo further testing Monday.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season After Suffering Broken Foot Injury vs. Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken left foot during Sunday's 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. Coach Shanahan confirms Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a><a href="https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH">https://t.co/xjReR0VcpH</a>...
