Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
RIT students work with local students at community arts event
ROCHESTER, N.Y.- RIT’s School of Art, and the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, came together on Saturday to host a community art event at the David Gantt Recreation Center on North Street. Kids and their families practiced painting, printmaking, and face-painting with students from RIT’s Art Education Program.
WHEC TV-10
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul is speaking at 9:45 a.m. in Rochester about downtown revitalization
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming to Rochester at 9:45 a.m. on Monday to make an announcement about Downtown revitalization efforts. Once it starts, you can watch it live here. The announcement will take place at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. In December of 2021, Hochul awarded...
WHEC TV-10
Plane was diverted to Rochester airport after passenger had medical emergency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A plane had to be diverted to the Rochester airport on Sunday for a passenger experiencing a medical emergency. The Rochester-Monroe County Airport Professional Firefighters association says the flight from Toronto to Newark was interrupted when CPR had to be started on a passenger. The plane...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester-area migrant families celebrate holidays
BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The Brockport Migrant Education Program is making sure no one is left out of the holiday season. For 40 years, the State University of New York at Brockport has been making sure migrant families are able to celebrate the holidays together. Like the Chaves family. They...
WHEC TV-10
911 system down for Ontario County
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. If you live in Ontario County, the 911 system is down right now for all of Ontario County. All calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. Please let the dispatcher know immediately that you are calling from Ontario County. Texting 911 is still working,...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County youth ‘shop with a cop’
VICTOR, N.Y. – Some Ontario County children enjoyed a special shopping trip Sunday. They got to “shop with a cop” at Eastview Mall. The event was put on by the Ontario County Police Benevolent Association in partnership with local police departments, including Canandaigua and Geneva. The program started in 2014 to give kids positive experiences with an authority figures.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County Children’s Detention Center staffer arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An employee at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested and fired. A spokesperson for Monroe County says county staff were made aware of a “violation of rules” at the center, which is on Rush Scottsville Road, on Nov. 23. The...
WHEC TV-10
“Lights on for Life” motorcade highlights dangers of impaired driving
MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. – Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Impaired Driving (RAID), and family members of DWI victims held the annual “Lights On For Life” motorcade on Saturday. The motorcade started at the Victims’ Rights Memorial located in Beikirch Park at Highland Park, drove through...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
WHEC TV-10
Marines hold Toys for Tots drive at Webster Five and Below
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Marines are also hard at work making sure every child gets a holiday gift. They held a “stuff the truck” event on Sunday at the Webster Five and Below. Five and Below is a national sponsor of the program. Toys for Tots has a decades-long tradition of brightening up the holidays for so many kids in our community.
WHEC TV-10
Gas prices fall in Rochester this week but still higher than the national average
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price dropped for the third week in a row. However, local prices can’t seem to fall below the national average, like it was throughout much of October and all of September. Local gas prices landed on $3.70 per gallon after falling...
WHEC TV-10
Wind will continue to weaken throughout the night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A cold front moved through the area earlier today and brought some gusty winds. The strongest wind has already moved through the area. The Frederick Douglas Greater Rochester International Airport saw a peak wind gust of 53 mph. Just under 3,000 households are without power area wide at this time. You can check with RG&E or NYSEG to see when power is estimated to be restored at your location.
WHEC TV-10
Genesee Brew House lights Keg tree
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Genesee Brew House lit their Keg tree on Friday night. The tree has 532 empty kegs, is almost 13 stories tall, with 30,000 lights synchronized to music. Hundreds of people came out to sample their new cinnamon cream ale beer and get food from the vendor trucks. The event started at 5 p.m. and goes till 9 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Family of deceased health care worker Brittni Iverson demand answers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We love you Brittni!”. That’s what the family, friends and coworkers of Brittni Iverson said when they released pink and white balloons into the air outside Iverson’s workplace Friday. The balloon launch happened outside the DePaul addiction services group home on Dewey Avenue.
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into house in Bergen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating a crash into a house in Bergen. It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday on Reed Road. Officials tell us a vehicle crashed into a house. Police say the people in the car got out and ran away. That investigation is still active this morning, a search is underway with drones and dogs.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Milder conditions as we head into the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Today will be much quieter compared to Saturday. We will see temperatures climb into the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will still be brisk at times but nothing compared to yesterday. Tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 20s with a few...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Quiet to start the week with temperatures above normal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fair weather is in store on Monday morning, with sunshine giving way to some clouds later in the day. It will be a bit of a breeze from the southwest will help to send temperatures into the mid 40s. There will be lots of clouds on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s and a couple showers possible, especially later in the afternoon and evening.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Gusty Winds Move In And Quickly Move Out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong cold front has crossed Western New York today and produced a rapid change in the temperature along with very gusty winds. Top wind speeds were running between 50 and 55 miles per hour. As a result, there were some reports of isolated downed trees and power outages, but no significant damage was noted for the Rochester area. As high pressure continues to move in to the northeast the wind speeds will continue to taper off. The yellow alert issued by the News10NBC First Alert meteorologists has been discontinued.
WHEC TV-10
TikTok star Noodle the Pug dies at 14
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It will now and forever be a bones day. TikTok star Noodle the pug died at the age of 14. Noodle went viral when owner and Rochester native Jonathan Graziano started posting the “no bones” game to TikTok. The game was to see if noodle would...
WHEC TV-10
Deadline to get a REAL ID is extended for three years
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced an extension for the deadline to get a REAL ID. You’ll now have until May 7, 2025 to get a Real ID. The original deadline was three years earlier, May 3, 2023. If you don’t have a passport, you’ll need a REAL ID to get on any domestic flight.
Comments / 0