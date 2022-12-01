Read full article on original website
Will the Buckeyes take a spot in the College Football Playoffs? OSU fans weigh in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the University of Southern California lost to the University of Utah and Texas Christian University lost to Kansas State, there's potential for the Buckeyes to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs. "I'm feeling a lot better than I was this time last...
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
German Village Lights Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
Questions, controversy remain after Columbus school cancels holiday drag story time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Concern and controversy followed the cancellation of a school's holiday event featuring drag performers Saturday in the Clintonville area. The event was supposed to feature holiday stories and dance numbers with local drag performers. After learning a far-right group was planning to protest the event,...
Some Columbus gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Columbus dropped below $3 a gallon on Monday. The average price of gas decreased nearly 16 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29, GasBuddy reported. Prices in Columbus are 57.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Family, friends remember Casey Goodson Jr. on the anniversary of his death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dec. 4 marks two years since a now retired Franklin County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. Friends and family of Goodson Jr. spent the day together to celebrate him. "When you have to close the casket on the child that you birthed,...
Columbus Weather: Rainy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is in for an unsettled week with chances of rain every day on the extended forecast and some snow chances mixed in as well. Columbus is starting the work week under dry and cloudy skies. The chance of rain starts to pop up...
Columbus Weather: It is cold out but at least there is some sunshine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s cold but at least we have some sunshine! Clouds will move in tonight, but we’ll be dry through most of the day Monday. The rain arrives Monday evening and continues for the rest of the week. SUNDAY NIGHT: mostly clear becoming partly...
Short North neighbors give back during winter months
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With winter temperatures approaching Central Ohio. Neighbors in the Short North stepped up in the season of giving with an annual Donuts and Drop-Off event. One Short North family collected coats, sweaters, tents, and anything to keep the homeless warm. Kim Tyndall and her family...
Traffic Alert: Crash involving school bus on I-670 east
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A minor accident involving a school bus on Interstate 670 is causing slow-moving traffic Monday morning. The accident happened on I-670 eastbound at Leonard Avenue. Columbus police said no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported. According to OHGO, the left shoulder...
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
Columbus Health officials name another place people may have been exposed to measles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Health officials have named a Dollar Tree location in Westerville as a known location an individual infected with measles visited. An individual with a confirmed case of measles visited the Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Road on Dec. during the time frame of 6:20 p.m. until 8:50 p.m.
Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
Man dead after car crashes into three condos along Refugee Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his car crashed into condominiums along Refugee Road early Sunday morning. The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the single-car crash that happened at approximately 2:37 a.m., OSHP officials said in a statement. Robert Williams,...
