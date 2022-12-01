Final defendant sentenced for fraudulent claims to the Healing Fund

Teacher, nurse, secretary - there were only a few careers women could choose from in the 1960s.Women weren't taught to aspire to be lawyers, or doctors.In the late '60s, one young girl - Carol Siemon, an eighth grader at the time - decided she was going to be a lawyer. Siemon didn't really know what being a lawyer meant, but she knew she wanted to be one.In 2022, Siemon's career in the legal field now spans over 40 years, with her final stint serving as Ingham County's prosecutor, taking office in 2017.At 66, Siemon is ready to take a step...

2 DAYS AGO