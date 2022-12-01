ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

MLB Legend, Gaylord Perry, Dead at 84

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUA66_0jU6WydN00
(Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Gaylord Perry, an MLB legend and winner of two Cy Young Awards during his career, has died. He was 84. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Perry died of natural causes at his home in South Carolina.

Perry enjoyed a long career in the MLB, playing for 21 seasons. He got his start in 1962 with the San Francisco Giants, where he played through 1971. He played for eight other organizations over the course of his career.

After learning of Perry’s passing, another MLB legend, Fergie Jenkins, released a statement.

“Saddened to get the call that Gaylor Perry passed away this morning,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “A great friend and a great teammate. My thoughts go out to the Perry family. We’ll miss you Gaylord.”

Perry and Jenkins played together as members of the Texas Rangers.

In 1991, Perry was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. The pitcher registered 314 career victories with 3,534 strikeouts and an era of 3.11.

Gaylord Perry’s Legendary MLB Career

Not only did Perry enjoy a long career in baseball, the pitcher experienced an incredible amount of success during his time on the mound. He earned All-Star honors five times, won a pair of Cy Young Awards and was a three-time MLB wins leader.

Part of Perry’s success came from his patented spitball — now outlawed in baseball. In 1968, as a member of the San Francisco Giants, he pitched a no-hitter.

Perry has been honored by two organizations that he played with during his career. His No. 36 has been retired by the Giants and he’s also a member of the team’s Wall of Fame. The Cleveland Guardians also inducted Perry into their Hall of Fame.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Aaron Carter Death Certificate, New Details Revealed

Social media mourned the loss of American singer-songwriter Aaron Carter earlier this month after he was found dead in a bathtub. The early 2000s sensation died at 34 years old. While an investigation into his death is still ongoing, new details have emerged in the weeks following his passing. According...
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Dodgers lose key reliever to Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin reportedly will be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
Outsider.com

Video Shows Coyote Attacking Young Child in Los Angeles Before Dad Chases the Animal Off

Video footage shows a coyote attacking a 2-year old girl outside her Los Angeles home in broad daylight before her father scares it away. Home security footage captured the harrowing moment when a wild animal dragged a toddler across her lawn and sidewalk. The girl’s father had just taken her out of a car seat and set her down before turning back to the vehicle to gather her toys, leaving the child alone for only seconds before the attack occurred. They had arrived home not long ago, straight from her preschool.
Outsider.com

Teen Bowhunter Brings Down ‘Triple-Beam’ Whitetail Buck in Minnesota

Carson Reeve had every reason not to go out and hunt on Nov. 5th and 6th. The 19-year-old has stayed busy lately as he’s gearing up for his first college baseball season. Then, when he’s not at practice, he helps his parents, who host their own hunting show, and films their hunts. In addition, he’s also got school during the week. However, despite the tight schedule, something told the Minnesota native to go out and hunt on the morning of Nov. 5th and 6th. Lucky enough for him, he tagged a massive three-beamed whitetail buck that day.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

Missouri Woman Bitten by Stray ‘Kitten,’ Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Kittens can be fierce and feisty little things…scratching and biting a little too hard as they play around being their adorable little selves. However, one Missouri woman is likely hoping she checked out one “kitten” a little closer recently after suffering a bite from the adorable animal. As it turns out, the kitten the woman thought she was rescued was in fact, a wild baby bobcat.
Outsider.com

Man Dies After Falling into Wood Chipper in Freak Accident

The days between Thanksgiving and Christmas can be hard for anybody. Coming off of one major holiday while preparing for a second can be stressful. At the same time, it can be one of the most dangerous parts of the year. Decorating for Christmas can lead to countless accidents including falls and electrocution. Recently, a tree trimmer in Kentucky lost his life when he fell into his wood chipper near a massive Christmas light display.
Outsider.com

Historic Trunk Washes Ashore in Florida After Hurricane Nicole

Two weeks after Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida’s east coast, a historic trunk has washed ashore in the Sunshine State following the storm. According to FOX Weather, a resident discovered the trunk while in St. Augustine, Florida. A National Park Service team from Fort Matanzas National Monument responded to the discovery. However, the team reported on Facebook that there is nothing of value in the trunk. “While nothing of interest was found within the trunk, it itself is a unique piece of history,” the team stated. “What we found today’s a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk. It is a brand called ‘Neverbreak Trunks.’ Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New Jersey.”
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

600K+
Followers
67K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy