Uptown Marion lights up new community peace tree during Peppermint Walk

MARION, IOWA — The city of Marion lit up its new community peace tree Friday evening. All of uptown Marion took part in the Peppermint Walk, kicking off the holiday season. Special guest appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus gave kids a chance to turn in their letters ahead of Christmas, which is only about three weeks away now.
Christmas light display raises money for EMS services in need

Walker, IA — For over a decade, Eastern Iowans have been enjoying the lights at the Blue Creek Christmas show in Walker; An entire neighborhood coming together with hundreds of thousands of lights synced-up to music, for onlookers to enjoy night after night from late November through early January.
Major expansion happening at the Cedar Valley Humane Society

It was obvious from day one says Cedar Valley Humane Society Executive Director Lonnie Viner. The current facility was in dire need of an update and expansion. “Right now, we are in a building that was built in 1968, which was wonderful for that time. Our community was smaller then,” said Viner.
One hurt after pickup slams into car that turned into its path

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a pickup traveling on County Home Road in Linn County. It happened at the highway's intersection with N Marion Road just after 5:00pm Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the car into the ditch and the pickup into the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a brief time.
West Union woman arrested for stealing customer's vehicle in Independence

Buchanan County — A West Union woman was arrested by Independence police after authorities said she was caught on camera stealing a customer's vehicle from Dunlap Motor’s Service Department. Jenna McLaury was taken to the Buchanan County Jail for 1st degree theft, and two citations for No Valid...
3-hour standoff in Fairfield ends with arrest of man with knife

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is charged following a three-hour standoff in Fairfield Thursday night. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding identifies the suspect as Jesus Garcia-Goytia, of Fairfield. He faces charges of interference with official acts and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The whole ordeal started...
Suspect shot by police officer after allegedly holding man at gunpoint

MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — A Mt. Pleasant Police Officer is on paid leave right now after shooting a suspect at a domestic disturbance call. It happened just after 10:00pm in the 700 block of Main Street. A man called 9-1-1 saying he was being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they could hear a man calling for help from a bathroom window. The man was able to get out the window. As officers began looking for the suspect, they allegedly brandished a weapon, and an officer fired his gun. The suspect was shot in the right arm. The officers were not hurt.
Hawkeyes face Kentucky for 2nd straight bowl game, seeking revenge

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Iowa Hawkeyes will again face off against Kentucky in this year's Music City Bowl, one year after Kentucky defeated Iowa 20-17 in the 2022 Citrus Bowl. Both teams come into the matchup 7-5. Iowa finished the season strong before the final game of the seasons,...
Browning sentenced in plea deal, accused of killing his wife in 2019

Roy Browning was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in a Johnson County Courtroom. A plea deal was made for in October Browning accused of killing his wife JoEllen in April of 2019. The punishment for second-degree murder is up to 50 years in prison with 70 percent needing to be...

