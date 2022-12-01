Read full article on original website
Uptown Marion lights up new community peace tree during Peppermint Walk
MARION, IOWA — The city of Marion lit up its new community peace tree Friday evening. All of uptown Marion took part in the Peppermint Walk, kicking off the holiday season. Special guest appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus gave kids a chance to turn in their letters ahead of Christmas, which is only about three weeks away now.
Christmas light display raises money for EMS services in need
Walker, IA — For over a decade, Eastern Iowans have been enjoying the lights at the Blue Creek Christmas show in Walker; An entire neighborhood coming together with hundreds of thousands of lights synced-up to music, for onlookers to enjoy night after night from late November through early January.
Chains Interrupted hosts Christmas walk on International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Chains Interrupted hosted a Caroling and Cocoa Christmas Walk at Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids Friday evening. It's not just in honor of the holiday season, but also because Friday is the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. Chains Interrupted works to stop...
Major expansion happening at the Cedar Valley Humane Society
It was obvious from day one says Cedar Valley Humane Society Executive Director Lonnie Viner. The current facility was in dire need of an update and expansion. “Right now, we are in a building that was built in 1968, which was wonderful for that time. Our community was smaller then,” said Viner.
One hurt after pickup slams into car that turned into its path
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a pickup traveling on County Home Road in Linn County. It happened at the highway's intersection with N Marion Road just after 5:00pm Sunday. The impact of the crash sent the car into the ditch and the pickup into the middle of the road, blocking traffic for a brief time.
West Union woman arrested for stealing customer's vehicle in Independence
Buchanan County — A West Union woman was arrested by Independence police after authorities said she was caught on camera stealing a customer's vehicle from Dunlap Motor’s Service Department. Jenna McLaury was taken to the Buchanan County Jail for 1st degree theft, and two citations for No Valid...
3-hour standoff in Fairfield ends with arrest of man with knife
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is charged following a three-hour standoff in Fairfield Thursday night. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding identifies the suspect as Jesus Garcia-Goytia, of Fairfield. He faces charges of interference with official acts and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The whole ordeal started...
Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Illinois teen pleads guilty to lesser charges
A Cedar Rapids man charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl from Peoria, Illinois during a gun deal in 2021 has pled guilty to lesser charges. Marshawn Jackson, age 19 was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tyliyah Whitis. He pled not guilty to the charge. On December 2,...
Suspect shot by police officer after allegedly holding man at gunpoint
MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — A Mt. Pleasant Police Officer is on paid leave right now after shooting a suspect at a domestic disturbance call. It happened just after 10:00pm in the 700 block of Main Street. A man called 9-1-1 saying he was being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they could hear a man calling for help from a bathroom window. The man was able to get out the window. As officers began looking for the suspect, they allegedly brandished a weapon, and an officer fired his gun. The suspect was shot in the right arm. The officers were not hurt.
Hawkeyes face Kentucky for 2nd straight bowl game, seeking revenge
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Iowa Hawkeyes will again face off against Kentucky in this year's Music City Bowl, one year after Kentucky defeated Iowa 20-17 in the 2022 Citrus Bowl. Both teams come into the matchup 7-5. Iowa finished the season strong before the final game of the seasons,...
Browning sentenced in plea deal, accused of killing his wife in 2019
Roy Browning was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in a Johnson County Courtroom. A plea deal was made for in October Browning accused of killing his wife JoEllen in April of 2019. The punishment for second-degree murder is up to 50 years in prison with 70 percent needing to be...
