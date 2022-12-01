MT. PLEASANT, Iowa — A Mt. Pleasant Police Officer is on paid leave right now after shooting a suspect at a domestic disturbance call. It happened just after 10:00pm in the 700 block of Main Street. A man called 9-1-1 saying he was being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they could hear a man calling for help from a bathroom window. The man was able to get out the window. As officers began looking for the suspect, they allegedly brandished a weapon, and an officer fired his gun. The suspect was shot in the right arm. The officers were not hurt.

16 HOURS AGO