Chris Cillizza Headlines Latest Round of CNN Cuts

By Justin Baragona
 4 days ago
Ed Rode

A day after CNN chief Chris Licht informed network staff that layoffs were incoming , the hammer came down. Variety was the first to report that a number of notable correspondents and production staff were given pink slips on Thursday, including polarizing politics reporter and editor-at-large Chris Cillizza . Besides Cillizza, who is known for his “simplistic” both-sides punditry , CNN also parted ways with correspondents Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field and Martin Savidge, as well as Mary Anne Fox , the VP of northeast news. Furthermore, CNN will end all live programming on sister network HLN, resulting in the cancellation of the long-running morning program Morning Express . The show’s anchor, Robin Meade, who has been with the network since 2001, and other HLN hosts will lose their jobs. Additionally, the network has also parted ways with several paid on-air contributors, reportedly including New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser. Licht’s cost-cutting measures come as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery looks to clear billions of dollars from its budget while slashing at least a thousand jobs .

Comments / 12

T Hawk, the real
4d ago

They are cutting deeply, I enjoyed HLN and Robin Meade. SMH, all this while other networks prosper rather abundantly with the use of lies, conspiracy, and plain ole ignorance.

Reply
5
pepi
4d ago

I don't watch or listen to any fake made up news.i also avoid buying products from their sponsors when I can . I urge others to do the same.

Reply(6)
3
TSmith
4d ago

Wokeism Destroys Everything It Touches and now they are seeing the results of that destruction. Deservedly So.

Reply
6
