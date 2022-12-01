Man arrested for 26 suspensions, outstanding warrant

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 53-year-old Grand Island man was arrested following a traffic investigation, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle on East Park Road after observing vehicle and traffic law violations. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Gregory Dinsmore, had 26 suspensions on his New York State driver’s license and an outstanding warrant from the New York State Police.

Dinsmore was charged with one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony, with 10 or more suspensions and two vehicle and traffic law violations.

Dinsmore is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending future court appearances.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .