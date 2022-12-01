ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Jackson County Courthouse extends hours to handle tax payments

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2mfO_0jU6WTSy00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The clock is ticking for residents to pay taxes by the end of the year.

Jackson County residents should have already received a bill. If you haven’t received a bill by December 10 should check their account online or call the Department of Collection at (816) 881-3232 to find out the amount due.

Because to the anticipated rush, Jackson County’s historic courthouse in Independence will be open two Saturdays in December.

The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 10, and Dec. 17.

Independence School District looking at switching to 4-day weeks

The public can visit the courthouse to make tax payments in person or get a copy of their tax bill. Taxpayers can also make changes to accounts and ask any questions about what they may owe.

The county says payments can also be submitted online and through the myJacksonCounty app to avoid the crowds at the courthouse.

The myJacksonCounty app is free and available on Apple and Android devices through the iTunes App Store or Google Play App Store.

Exterior drop boxes for property tax payments are located at the west door of the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City and at the south door of the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence.

Taxpayers can also mail payments to the address on their bill.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
KYTV

Man from Kansas City marks 12th inmate to die in Licking prison since June

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - A man serving a seven-year sentence at the South Central Correctional Center has died, according to a press release. The prison says 60-year-old Waymond Williams died Friday morning. He was officially pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. Williams was sentenced for a...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Dancers, drummers pay it forward to retiring drill team leader

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The Gateway Highsteppers have been high stepping across the metro for 25 years with LaVeda Davis leading the way.  Laveda started the dance and drum team as a young mother who loved to dance. She said she wanted to give the kids in the neighborhood something to do.  J’La Williams has been […]
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City man "fired warning shot" that killed man

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed against a Kansas City man who fired shots from his vehicle, fatally wounding man on the street, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andrew Harold Bostic, 62, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to...
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy