Jackson County Courthouse extends hours to handle tax payments

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The clock is ticking for residents to pay taxes by the end of the year.

Jackson County residents should have already received a bill. If you haven’t received a bill by December 10 should check their account online or call the Department of Collection at (816) 881-3232 to find out the amount due.

Because to the anticipated rush, Jackson County’s historic courthouse in Independence will be open two Saturdays in December.

The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 10, and Dec. 17.

The public can visit the courthouse to make tax payments in person or get a copy of their tax bill. Taxpayers can also make changes to accounts and ask any questions about what they may owe.

The county says payments can also be submitted online and through the myJacksonCounty app to avoid the crowds at the courthouse.

The myJacksonCounty app is free and available on Apple and Android devices through the iTunes App Store or Google Play App Store.

Exterior drop boxes for property tax payments are located at the west door of the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City and at the south door of the Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence.

Taxpayers can also mail payments to the address on their bill.

