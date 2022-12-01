KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash Ball
17-22-29-31, Cash Ball: 23
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twenty-three)
Lucky For Life
04-10-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 1
(four, ten, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
5-2-1
(five, two, one)
Pick 3 Midday
0-1-6
(zero, one, six)
Pick 4 Evening
0-6-8-9
(zero, six, eight, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
5-1-1-8
(five, one, one, eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
