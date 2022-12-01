ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RXO Analyst Impressed With Tech-Enabled Growth, But Hesitant On Industry Headwinds

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen initiated coverage on RXO Inc RXO with a Market Perform rating on the shares. Following the spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc.XPO, the analyst is assuming coverage of RXO, XPO’s technology enabled brokerage platform with exposure in truckload, heavy-goods Last Mile, forwarding and managed transportation.
Metabond Reports Adding Value To Crypto Portfolios With NFT And Rewards Structure

Creating passive income streams through Defi has been a goal and hallmark of the crypto industry — systems like Metabond are meant to add value to a portfolio with unique ways to approach value. The company says its NFT product is for both beginners and professionals , and is backed by a pool that acts diversified in the market through the latest DeFi liquidity protocols.
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023

Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...

Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
XPO Logistics Analyst Slashes Price Target By 34%; Says Brokerage Separation Simplifies Story At XPO

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of XPO Logistics Inc XPO and lowered the price target from $70 to $46. The rating follows the spin-off of the company’s brokerage business (RXO) which was completed on Nov. 1, leaving the N.A. LTL (Less Than Truck load) business and the European transport business as one entity.
VF Corp, Verve Therapeutics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA shares tumbled 25% to $9.96. Meihua International Medical Technologies named Mr. Xin Wang as new CEO and Mr. Lianzhang Zhao as CFO.
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now

Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric

On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Expert Ratings for Chubb

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Chubb CB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
