RXO Analyst Impressed With Tech-Enabled Growth, But Hesitant On Industry Headwinds
Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen initiated coverage on RXO Inc RXO with a Market Perform rating on the shares. Following the spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc.XPO, the analyst is assuming coverage of RXO, XPO’s technology enabled brokerage platform with exposure in truckload, heavy-goods Last Mile, forwarding and managed transportation.
Metabond Reports Adding Value To Crypto Portfolios With NFT And Rewards Structure
Creating passive income streams through Defi has been a goal and hallmark of the crypto industry — systems like Metabond are meant to add value to a portfolio with unique ways to approach value. The company says its NFT product is for both beginners and professionals , and is backed by a pool that acts diversified in the market through the latest DeFi liquidity protocols.
What's Next For Stocks After Fed Chair Powell Says Smaller Interest Rate Hikes Could Start In December?
Analysts are projecting S&P 500 earnings will decline 2.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. The University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index reading on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rallied this week following dovish commentary from the Federal Reserve chair, but the November jobs report revealed...
Crypto Winter Deepens: These 2 Major Exchanges Slash Workforce To Prepare For 'Worst-Case Scenario'
Major exchanges Bybit and Australia-based Swyftx have laid off a third of their workforces, just a week after Kraken announced job cuts, amid a deepening crypto winter. Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit unveiled a reorganization plan that calls for a significant reduction in the company's staff across different verticals.
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
SentinelOne Likely For Customer Deceleration Akin To Okta And CrowdStrike, Analyst Says
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated Buy on SentinelOne, Inc S with a $28 price target. Slowing growth at Sentinel on macro pressures may be just what the stock needs. Henderson expects slower growth accompanied by tighter spending and more rapid improvement in Operating Margins. Sentinel will see a similar deceleration...
Circle And SPAC Abandon Plan To Issue IPO, CEO Calls It 'Disappointing': What's Next
Circle Internet Financial's plan to go public has been postponed. Both companies mutually decide to end their proposed business combination. The board of both Circle Internet Financial and Concord Acquisition Corp. CND have agreed that the stablecoin provider Circle would no longer be publicly listed. The joint decision was announced...
Beachbody, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals And This Industrial Stock Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by around 35 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Hashi Has Ingredients To Insulate It From Slowdown, However It's Not immune, Analyst Says
Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated Hold on HashiCorp, Inc HCP. HCP has seen considerable pressure, as it expects maximum margin pain in FY3Q. This style of "growth at all costs" is out of favor, he noted. As the economy slows and spending tightens, Hashi's strategic positioning, Open Source orientation, and...
KuCoin Hires Auditor To Deliver Report On Exchange's Reserves: Which Crypto Holdings Will Be Analyzed?
Major cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has hired auditor Mazars to confirm its proof of reserves in a third-party factual findings report, days after rival exchange Binance did the same. According to a statement on KuCoin's official blog, Mazars will provide information on whether KuCoin's in-scope assets are collateralized. The auditor's report...
These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Lululemon Athletica Ahead Of Q3 Results
Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is scheduled to release results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Analysts expect Lululemon to report quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.62 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.81 billion.
XPO Logistics Analyst Slashes Price Target By 34%; Says Brokerage Separation Simplifies Story At XPO
Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of XPO Logistics Inc XPO and lowered the price target from $70 to $46. The rating follows the spin-off of the company’s brokerage business (RXO) which was completed on Nov. 1, leaving the N.A. LTL (Less Than Truck load) business and the European transport business as one entity.
VF Corp, Verve Therapeutics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA shares tumbled 25% to $9.96. Meihua International Medical Technologies named Mr. Xin Wang as new CEO and Mr. Lianzhang Zhao as CFO.
This Tesla Rival Is Offering Employees Hefty Discounts to Buy Its Premium EVs Right Now
Electric vehicle makers are facing a tall order in pushing sales amid a softer consumer spending environment. What Happened: Lucid Group, Inc. LCID, a manufacturer of premium EVs, is offering a discount of $18,000 for its employees to buy its 2022 model Grand Touring before the end of the year, Business Insider reported, citing an internal email from the company.
Uber Performed Better When Market Is In Equilibrium, Analyst Says While Expecting Upside To More Than Double
Needham analyst Bernie McTernan reiterated Buy on Uber Technologies, Inc UBER with a $54 price target. In his 18th Mobility Tracker, he performed a deep dive on pricing. His study showed that UBER tends to serve better relatively when the market is closer to equilibrium. Uber's trend could support future...
Morgan Stanley Bullish On Airline Stocks, Names Southwest, Delta Top Picks For 2023
Most airline stocks have lost altitude in a difficult 2022 environment, but one Wall Street analyst said Monday that 2023 could be a big year for airlines. Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker issued the following changes to his airline coverage:. Reiterated Overweight rating for American Airlines Group Inc AAL, cut...
Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric
On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Expert Ratings for Chubb
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Chubb CB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
