Virginia Tech knock off slumping No. 18 North Carolina 80-72
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Justyn Mutts scored 27 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 80-72 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Sunday. Mutts scored 21 of his points in the second half for the Hokies (8-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who built an 18-point, second-half lead and then held on to hand the slumping Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1) their fourth consecutive defeat.
NC State QB Devin Leary to enter name into transfer portal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary plans to enter his name into the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility. Leary tweeted a statement announcing his decision on Monday. He suffered a season-ending injury in October after being named preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.
No. 17 Duke meets Iowa at Madison Square Garden
No. 17 Duke has shown the ability to spread around its offense. Iowa has a go-to player who can be a difference-maker. The teams meet as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night in New York. “We’ve got a lot of young guys learning,” Duke guard Jeremy Roach...
Oregon, North Carolina meet in Holiday Bowl at Petco Park
Oregon (9-3, Pac-12) vs. North Carolina (9-4, ACC) Dec. 28, 8 p.m. ET. Oregon: QB Bo Nix, 3,388 yards, 27 touchdowns, six interceptions. North Carolina: QB Drake Maye, 4,115 yards, 35 TDs, seven interceptions. NOTABLE. Oregon: The No. 15 Ducks lost two of their last three games, including 38-34 to...
