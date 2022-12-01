ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Area emergency rooms packed with patients with respiratory illnesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the holiday season is in full swing, Amarillo is seeing an increase in patients with respiratory illnesses. In the fall and winter months, respiratory illnesses are common, but this year health experts say they’re seeing it earlier and numbers are exceedingly high. The City...
kgncnewsnow.com

Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 Mobile Clinics. They will have first and second doses as...
kgncnewsnow.com

Owens Corning Blaze

Fire crews from both Randall County and Amarillo responded to a fire at the Owens Corning plant Sunday afternoon. The crews were called out to the blaze in the south furnace area just before at 1;30 p.m. Seven Randall County units and 7 AFD units responded to the blaze. No...
KFDA

Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after wreck on I-27, I-40 interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As seen on the Roy McCoy Downtown Tower Camera and by MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic along northbound I-27 was impacted on Monday morning after what appeared to be a wreck on the road headed into Downtown Amarillo. According to MyHighPlains.com staff, traffic appeared to be delayed along I-27 in the area of […]
NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amigos hosting 14th Tamal Cook-Off

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family said its Amigos stores across the area are set to host the 14th Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The United Family said its guest compete each year for the award of best tamales and this year is no exception. Stores in […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hodgetown to host second ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Hodgetown, along with the Fairly Group and The Occunet Company, recently released the details for the “Christmas in the Sky” event, scheduled for later this month. According to a news release, the “Christmas in the Sky” event will be at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hodgetown, located at 715 […]
KFDA

Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place. The night will begin with the City of Amarillo’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
KFDA

Protesters gather outside of drag show in Amarillo tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Protesters were standing outside with signs tonight at the Amarillo Globe News Center to oppose “A Drag Queen Christmas” event. This comes after the city of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson sent a letter to churches addressing concerns about the drag event. NewsChannel 10 crew...
kgncnewsnow.com

Cactus JBS Incident

A person has been taken into custody after an incident at JBS In Cactus, Thursday. The Dumas Independent School District went into lockdown mode as a precaution. The Dumas School system announced that all students at Cactus, Junior High, and Morningside needed to be picked up from school at their campuses.
KFDA

Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -With more shopping moving to online, and the holiday season, law enforcement want to warn against leaving packages out to long. “We have still seen quite a bit of the thievery going on,” says Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis. Authorities say online shopping creates opportunities for...
hppr.org

Center City's Electric Light Parade Returns to Amarillo's Polk Street TONIGHT

Get ready to SHINE at Amarillo's own Electric Light Parade. Beth Duke stopped by from Center City Amarillo to remind folks to join in the fun TONIGHT --Friday, December 2nd -- as they return to a traditional parade that kicks off at 6PM. It'll go down Polk street, from 11th to 4th Street! For safety, there will be no candy tossing from the floats — so bring some snacks and enjoy!
Pleasanton Express

ZAMARRIPA VISITS CADILLAC RANCH

On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy