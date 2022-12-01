Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Ackman Says Crypto Will Remain 'A Sport For Hobbyists,' Unless...
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman believes the cryptocurrency sector cannot materially advance until the issue of custody is fixed. “The problem with the current state of crypto custody is that the custodians do not need to commit fraud for all of your assets...
Benzinga
6,153 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ss. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle With Rate-Hike Anxiety: Analyst Says Crypto Relief Rally 'Isn't Over'
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded lower on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.75% to $853 billion at 7:17 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Axie Infinity (AXS) +26.3% $8.70. Synthetix (ETHW) +7.75% $1.90. Cronos (CRO) +5.6% $0.07.
Gaming-Based Crypto Rallies 20% As Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Remain Muted
AXS AXS/USD, the native token behind Axie Infinity, has rallied over 20%, as the play-to-earn blockchain platform declares decentralization of the project. What Happened: Axie said on Monday that a group of over 700 influential community members have come together to shape the future of Axie Infinity. At the time...
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Benzinga
Where Aon Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Aon AON within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aon. The company has an average price target of $303.25 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $255.00.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for R1 RCM
Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on R1 RCM RCM stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Axie Infinity's Price Increased More Than 29% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Axie Infinity's AXS/USD price rose 29.6% to $8.88. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 36.0% gain, moving from $6.59 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $164.90. The chart below...
Benzinga
Looking At RH's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on RH RH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Short Volatility Alert: Verisign
On Friday, shares of Verisign VRSN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.21% to $202.1. The overall sentiment for VRSN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was produced...
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Quant Falls More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has fallen 4.59% to $123.11. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% gain, moving from $110.74 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Quant over...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Spire
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Spire SR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Spire has an average price target of $72.71 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $67.00.
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
Benzinga
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
IMedia Brands IMBI shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.62 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock rose 4.87% to $5.16. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 4.58% to...
Benzinga
Here's Why This Rare CryptoPunk NFT Just Sold For $114,142 In ETH
CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #3138 just sold for 90.00 ETH ETH/USD ($114,142 USD). The value of...
Trump-Linked Digital World Stock Nears Apex Of This Breakout Pattern: What To Watch
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC was sliding more than 4% on Monday, with the bears trying to break the stock down from an inside bar pattern. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw increased interest in November after former President Donald Trump announced a bid for the 2024 presidential election. The SPAC was the ninth most-searched-for ticker on Benzinga Pro last month.
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
Comments / 0