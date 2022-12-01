I’m a veteran of 6 years back in the 70’s and our military never has been so weak as it is today. Gee that can’t even run 2 miles in 20 minutes let alone do push-ups. They can’t stand to carry anything that has weight . So weak physically and mentally. They not even made to eat 3 meals a day. Now they have donuts and cakes to eat. We never had that before. Now they saying they are strong because of new tanks,fighters,ships. Gee earlier in the year 3 of our fighter couldn’t see the MiG that was flying amongst them. Terrible. Gee don’t radar work or was they to busy eating donuts and drinking coffee while flying. If we can’t detect a Soviet MiG flying in our space how are we going to know if nuclear bombs are headed our way.
Biden and his token leaders are a joke. Incompetent and they do nothing for the military.
It’s not the military, it’s military “lack of” leadership. When you have career failures in charge, failure WILL happen often!
Comments / 4