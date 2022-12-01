ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

Monday cool down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Monday across Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures expected on Tuesday with a small chance of a few morning flurries or light snow shower. Wednesday should mainly dry until late Wednesday evening. Areas of rain and snow on Thursday, seasonal temperatures Friday and for the weekend.
1011now.com

Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax Buffalo hosted a winter market to bolster local business and bring out holiday cheer. The sound of classic Christmas songs vibrated up the O Street Viaduct, a little taste of...
1011now.com

Weekend Forecast: Cooler and not as windy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a strong cold front moved through the area Friday, it will be cooler this weekend. Below average temperatures are in the forecast for much of next week. There are a few chances of precipitation too. Saturday will begin cold with morning low temperatures around 5...
1011now.com

Our Town York: Building Upgrades

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of York has made strides to renovate and upgrade several downtown buildings, and in turn, that has further elevated the quality of life for local residents. The city auditorium is one of the buildings that is looking better than ever. “This building is 80...
KETV.com

Families come out for Christmas in the Village in North Omaha Saturday

It was a cold day Saturday, but the 12th Annual Christmas in the Village brought out families and friends together in North Omaha. The cookies were not the only things bringing kids out to the area. Some carthorses brought the cheer of Christmas along too, even if it came with cold weather.
1011now.com

Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
News Channel Nebraska

Lighted Entries travel downtown Beatrice parade route

BEATRICE- A big turnout at a growing Christmas tradition happened this weekend.... Thousands bundled up to take in a holiday season event in a southeast Nebraska community, Saturday night. The 8th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade put on by the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce traveled along Fifth Street through the downtown, with parade attendees greeted by clear skies and a temperature of 27-degrees.
1011now.com

Our Town York: Dec. 5-10

YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of York is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town York. Join us the week of Dec. 5, 2022, as we explore York. We’ll learn about an all-inclusive playground, and see how some city buildings are enjoying new upgrades. We’ll discover how downtown revitalization continues to remain a priority. Plus, we’ll profile the York High School agriculture program, encounter a unique solar farm, and pay a visit to York University.
1011now.com

Hour of Code returns to in-person event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Lincoln’s first in-person Hour of Code event since 2019, and judging by the amount of curious squints and smiles, Lincoln’s students have been eager to get back to it. “I love it here,” said Tatum Placke, a 9-year-old code enthusiast. “I love...
1011now.com

Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
kfornow.com

Sunday Morning Fire Damages North Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–A fire at a north Lincoln apartment late Sunday morning has forced two people to find another place to live for now. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called around 10:45am Sunday to the area of 47th and Cleveland about the fire. Everyone in the apartment complex evacuated the building and no one was hurt in the fire.
kfornow.com

Two-Alarm Blaze Early Friday at Central Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Noodles and Company at 50th and “O” will be closed the rest of Friday, following a two-alarm fire in the kitchen area. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called just after 6am Friday to the scene, where a passerby saw smoke and flames. The fire was confined to the stove area and some plastic bowls were left nearby. It’s possible either the bowls toppled over near a pilot source and caught fire or radiant heat ignited them.
News Channel Nebraska

Fires break out in Otoe County ahead of cold front

NEBRASKA CITY - Firefighters were called to grass fires on separate sides of Otoe County with wind gusts up to 30 mph as a cold front moved in Friday. Hay bales were on fire along 66 Road south a Nebraska City near Road N. Grass rigs were working to stop the spread of the fire to a barn and residence south of the hay bales.
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. Updated: 5 hours ago. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as...
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th St. and Cleveland Ave. on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 p.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building...

Comments / 0

Community Policy