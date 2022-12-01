Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Monday cool down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Monday across Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures expected on Tuesday with a small chance of a few morning flurries or light snow shower. Wednesday should mainly dry until late Wednesday evening. Areas of rain and snow on Thursday, seasonal temperatures Friday and for the weekend.
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax Buffalo hosted a winter market to bolster local business and bring out holiday cheer. The sound of classic Christmas songs vibrated up the O Street Viaduct, a little taste of...
1011now.com
Weekend Forecast: Cooler and not as windy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a strong cold front moved through the area Friday, it will be cooler this weekend. Below average temperatures are in the forecast for much of next week. There are a few chances of precipitation too. Saturday will begin cold with morning low temperatures around 5...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Windy Friday night as chilly air blows in for the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winds are strong Friday night as a cold front moves in from the NW. Gusts could reach as high as 55mph through the evening! For the Metro we’ll be windiest up through 9PM with gradually lightening winds overnight. This leaves us with a quick drop...
1011now.com
Our Town York: Building Upgrades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of York has made strides to renovate and upgrade several downtown buildings, and in turn, that has further elevated the quality of life for local residents. The city auditorium is one of the buildings that is looking better than ever. “This building is 80...
KETV.com
Families come out for Christmas in the Village in North Omaha Saturday
It was a cold day Saturday, but the 12th Annual Christmas in the Village brought out families and friends together in North Omaha. The cookies were not the only things bringing kids out to the area. Some carthorses brought the cheer of Christmas along too, even if it came with cold weather.
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lighted Entries travel downtown Beatrice parade route
BEATRICE- A big turnout at a growing Christmas tradition happened this weekend.... Thousands bundled up to take in a holiday season event in a southeast Nebraska community, Saturday night. The 8th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade put on by the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce traveled along Fifth Street through the downtown, with parade attendees greeted by clear skies and a temperature of 27-degrees.
1011now.com
Our Town York: Dec. 5-10
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of York is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town York. Join us the week of Dec. 5, 2022, as we explore York. We’ll learn about an all-inclusive playground, and see how some city buildings are enjoying new upgrades. We’ll discover how downtown revitalization continues to remain a priority. Plus, we’ll profile the York High School agriculture program, encounter a unique solar farm, and pay a visit to York University.
1011now.com
Hour of Code returns to in-person event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Lincoln’s first in-person Hour of Code event since 2019, and judging by the amount of curious squints and smiles, Lincoln’s students have been eager to get back to it. “I love it here,” said Tatum Placke, a 9-year-old code enthusiast. “I love...
1011now.com
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
kfornow.com
Sunday Morning Fire Damages North Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 4)–A fire at a north Lincoln apartment late Sunday morning has forced two people to find another place to live for now. Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called around 10:45am Sunday to the area of 47th and Cleveland about the fire. Everyone in the apartment complex evacuated the building and no one was hurt in the fire.
doniphanherald.com
Wrapped in goodness, Nebraska Diaper Bank offers essential service for area parents
Working as the executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank is a personal mission for Tegan Reed. At one point, Reed and her husband had four children under age 7, so they learned first-hand how expensive it is to buy diapers. Lots of diapers. “I had an understanding of how...
kfornow.com
Two-Alarm Blaze Early Friday at Central Lincoln Restaurant
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–Noodles and Company at 50th and “O” will be closed the rest of Friday, following a two-alarm fire in the kitchen area. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says crews were called just after 6am Friday to the scene, where a passerby saw smoke and flames. The fire was confined to the stove area and some plastic bowls were left nearby. It’s possible either the bowls toppled over near a pilot source and caught fire or radiant heat ignited them.
News Channel Nebraska
Fires break out in Otoe County ahead of cold front
NEBRASKA CITY - Firefighters were called to grass fires on separate sides of Otoe County with wind gusts up to 30 mph as a cold front moved in Friday. Hay bales were on fire along 66 Road south a Nebraska City near Road N. Grass rigs were working to stop the spread of the fire to a barn and residence south of the hay bales.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. Updated: 5 hours ago. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as...
1011now.com
Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening
“The monitor we have right now is a loaner from the company we purchased our original monitor from,” Norris said. “The original is on back-order, and has been for almost a year now.”. The event was organized to help raise money for Bennet’s expenses related to their ambulance...
Kearney Hub
Rumor mill churns over time Lincoln's mayor spends at out-of-town lake home
The rumor mill has churned for some time — and is likely to churn faster leading up to the election — over a home Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her husband own near Ashland. The quiet suggestion is that the mayor spends most of her time there,...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th St. and Cleveland Ave. on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 p.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building...
Comments / 0