cwbchicago.com
#52: Chicago man shot his ex’s new boyfriend more than 20 times while on bail for a gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend more than 20 times outside the woman’s home while on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm. After the murder, Willie Humphrey engaged in incriminating text messages and painted his getaway car a different color, Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak said Friday.
Jesse White makes last appearance as Illinois Secretary of State
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the end of an era for Secretary of State Jesse White. He made his final public appearance this weekend at a coat giveaway at the community center in Chicago that bears his name. The 88-year-old is the longest serving Secretary of State in Illinois history. White will retire from […]
cwbchicago.com
Woman intentionally shot 12-year-old who had argued with her niece, prosecutors say
Chicago — Every week, Chicagoans hear about another child being shot, usually by a bullet intended for others. But in an unusual case, prosecutors said on Saturday that a 28-year-old woman intentionally shot a 12-year-old girl who had been arguing with her niece. “You discharged a handgun at point...
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
fox32chicago.com
After his 3-year-old son found a gun and shot himself, Chicago dad lied to police, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - A Chicago father is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly lied to police about a shooting that left his 3-year-old son wounded last week in Austin. Milton Scott, 34, was holding on to a gun for a friend Thursday night at a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue when he left his son unattended and the boy found the gun and shot himself in the leg, Assistant State’s Attorney Gail Bembnister said at Scott’s initial court appearance Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Husband found dead with family in Buffalo Grove home had been barred from house, then allowed back on Nov. 1
CHICAGO - A few weeks before she was killed, Vera Kisliak made what appears to be a fateful decision: she let her estranged husband, who for months had tormented and threatened her, to move back into her house. Wednesday, Buffalo Grove police forced their way into the Kisliaks’ million-dollar home...
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would even make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC5 at the end of 2022. NBC5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
Robbers victimized 10 people in 2 hours in Chicago
Police said the robbers walked up to people "on the public way" and threatened them with handguns. They took off in a car. In one instance, the victim was hit on the head. The robberies all happened on Thursday night into Friday morning:. Cullerton near South Hoyne on Lower West...
wdbr.com
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
Illinois family found dead in home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. […]
regionnewssource.org
Auto Theft Suspect Drives Into Officers And Was Shot Multiple Times
On Friday, December 2, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 1 and the Public Integrity Task Force (PITF) were requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dolton, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 9:40 PM, officers...
Civil rights groups, law enforcement officials react to Safe-T amendment
There’s reaction from civil rights groups and law enforcement to this week’s changes made by Illinois lawmakers to the SAFE-T Act, which goes into effect January 1.
Woman accused of dismembering Chicago landlord appears in court
CHICAGO — The woman accused of killing her Rogers Park landlord and then stuffing her body in a freezer faced a judge Wednesday. Sandra Kolalou faces several charges. During her arraignment Wednesday, defense attorneys for Kolalou said she blurted out that she was innocent and was being framed. Prosecutors believe otherwise. Kolalou, 36, and her […]
Lawsuit accuses Roseland Community Hospital, fired doctor of fraudulent billing
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lawsuit has issued serious claims of fraud against Roseland Community Hospital in the city's Far South Side – centered around COVID-19 testing. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Friday night, a whistleblower accuses the hospital of running up insurance bills, and raking in millions. For more than a year, federal investigators kept documents in this case sealed – until Friday. A fired doctor whose sole job was to oversee COVID testing, along with a Roseland hospital executive, are accused of deliberately defrauding taxpayers and insurance companies for profit. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, health...
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
cwbchicago.com
Gangbanger gets 40 years for killing hard-working student near Schurz High School
Chicago — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a Northside College Prep student on the Northwest Side nearly four years ago. Luis Castejon was 17 when he was accused of shooting 17-year-old Emanuel Gallegos to death in the 4400 block of West Addison in February 2019. Prosecutors charged him as an adult.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
