Kansas Bureau of Investigation director announces retirement

By Courtney Gehrke
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. — The director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced his retirement after 11 years in that position.

Kirk Thompson’s retirement will take effect Jan. 10, 2023, according to a release. The KBI said employees were formally notified about the retirement in early November.

Thompson has served as the KBI director for 11 years, but his law enforcement service spans more than 46 years.

“Serving as director of the KBI has been the highpoint of my career. I am grateful to Attorney General Schmidt for allowing me the opportunity to work with the exceptional men and women of the KBI, and alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners,” Thompson said.

The KBI said that Thompson plans to travel with his wife and spend time with his family during retirement.

“Kirk Thompson has served as an exceptional leader for the KBI. Never drawing attention to himself, he always has insisted on the highest standards of professionalism and has moved the Bureau forward in so many quiet but critical ways. I am tremendously grateful he answered this call to service more than 11 years ago, and wish Kirk and his family well in life’s next chapter.”

Derek Schmidt, Kansas Attorney General

