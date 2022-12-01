ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Man turns himself in following investigation into damaged vehicles

By Emily Miller
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRuee_0jU6VYqO00

SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Cassadaga man is facing multiple charges after turning himself in, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Chase R. Jones was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of auto stripping in the third degree, and two counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Following an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office found that Jones had damaged vehicles from a business located in the Town of Sheridan by cutting out the catalytic converters.

Jones turned himself into the Chautauqua County Jail on Dec. 1. He will answer to the charges in the Town of Sheridan Court.

  • Why are my hands and feet always cold? And when should I be worried?

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here .

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused In Assault, Burglary At Local Apartment Building

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old Jamestown man is accused of assaulting a person with a knife during a burglary at a local apartment building. Jamestown Police arrested Raushaun Smith following the alleged crime at the Parkview Apartments on West Fourth Street in Downtown Jamestown last Friday.
News 4 Buffalo

Man faces felony charge after harassing employees, injures deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges: One count of assault in the second degree, a felony One count of resisting arrest, one count of […]
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Ripley Dirt Bike Theft

A Jamestown man was charged Saturday for the theft of a dirt bike reported in Ripley back in June. New York State Police charged 22-year-old Cortland J. Hepfner with felony Grand Larceny and felony Burglary. The complainant stated an unknown person had gained access to a Klondike Road garage through...
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man with Suspended Driving Privileges Charged with Felony DWI

A Mayville man is facing a number of charges, including felony DWI, after a traffic stop on Nettle Hill Road in the Town of Chautauqua early Sunday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over the vehicle at about 2:30 AM and found that the driver, 30-year-old Ronald Miller, Jr., allegedly had a suspended registration and had his driving privileges suspended as well. Deputies say an investigation at the scene alleges that Miller was intoxicated, and further investigation determined that he had previous DWI convictions within the last 10 years. Along with felony DWI, Miller was charged with aggravated DWI, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration, and open alcohol containers in a vehicle. He was later released with tickets to appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
News 4 Buffalo

Woman faces charges after Walmart shoplifting incident

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Irving woman is facing multiple charges after a shoplifting incident at Walmart Saturday, according to the Lakewood-Busti Police Department. Leanne R. White was charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and burglary in the third degree. Saturday evening, police say they were dispatched to Walmart for […]
YourErie

Driver hits cow in Greene Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City driver recently struck a cow in Greene Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver — a 22-year-old Union City man — was driving west on Turner Road near May Road. A cow walked into the road from the north side of Turner Road. The driver tried to […]
chautauquatoday.com

Four Charged in Fight Over Living Arrangements in Silver Creek

A fight over living arrangements led to charges against four Silver Creek residents on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to an address on Main Street in the village shortly before 1:15 PM for a report of multiple subjects fighting. On arrival, police determined that subjects at that location had gotten into a physical confrontation, and multiple subjects had suffered unwanted physical contact. 35-year-old David Turner, 25-year-old Emily Dudkowski, and 19-year-old Raymond Gerspach were each charged with one count of 2nd-degree harassment. Deputies also charged 43-year-old Solana Anstett with three counts of 2nd-degree harassment. All four will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
explore venango

State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Corrugated Pipe in Kennerdell

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking the public for information on a theft of corrugated pipe that occurred in Kennerdell in November. According to a release issued on Friday, December 2, by PSP Franklin, troopers responded to a call in reference to the theft of a piece of culvert pipe on November 8.
explore venango

Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time

FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Parolee Headed Back To Prison Following Drug Raid

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A parolee arrested following a summertime drug raid in Jamestown is headed back to prison, after police allegedly busted him with drugs and guns. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police in June following a search of two address, 47 Charles Street...
explore venango

SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Assaulting Two Corrections Officers with Makeshift Weapon

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing multiple felony assault and related charges for allegedly striking two corrections officers with a makeshift weapon. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police on Thursday, December 1, filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Dante Alan Bonner, of Huntington, and currently lodged at SCI Forest.
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny

An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
wesb.com

Barbour Street Arsonist Sentenced

The Bradford man responsible for the fire that destroyed a Barbour Street home last year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Robert Williams was sentenced to two years time served, 24 months’ probation, and 50 hours of community service. Williams had pled guilty to arson and reckless endangerment in the case, telling police he set the house on fire thinking it was vacant.
96.1 The Breeze

Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Probation Violation

A Jamestown man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham received his sentence in Chautauqua County Court from Judge David Foley, who also gave him three years post-release supervision. According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Cunningham got a five-year probation sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to two Class C felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The probation violation was filed by the Chautauqua County Department of Probation after Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police on June 15th for a Class B felony charge of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm; those charges were the result of a drug raid at 47 Charles Street. Schmidt says Cunningham has been indicted on the June 15th charges and is scheduled to appear in Chautauqua County Court for an omnibus motion on January 9th.
explore venango

Hearing Continued Oil City Man Allegedly Caught Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Oil City man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Sugarcreek Borough has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 54-year-old Steven Mark Spence, of Oil City, that was scheduled for Wednesday, November 30, has been continued and will resume at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, in Venango County Central Court.
2 On Your Side

2 men sent to hospital after 2 pick-up trucks crash into Warsaw Elementary School

WARSAW, N.Y. — Two men are in the hospital after a pick-up truck crashed into another pick-up truck before crashing into Warsaw Elementary School around 2 p.m. Friday. Warsaw Police Chief Pete Hoffmeister said the accelerator of one of the trucks got stuck, causing it to T-bone another truck traveling at around 80 miles per hour. The impact of the crash caused both trucks to then hit the school library where 20 students were inside.
wnynewsnow.com

Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
Niagara Falls Reporter

Guilty plea from alleged Coke-fueled Gun Nut Bax

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced that Alfred M. Bax, 35 years old of Niagara Falls, plead guilty in County Court today to 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. The guilty plea was in satisfaction of an indictment charging Bax with the possession of 18 illegal firearms, many of which were “ghost guns” with no serial number, which Bax admitted to building himself. The plea also covers a separate case in Niagara Falls City Court charging Bax with possessing cocaine. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years and a mandatory minimum sentence of 3 ½ years in State Prison. Bax returns for sentencing before the Hon. Caroline Wojtaszek on January 25th.
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy