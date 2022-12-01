ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FDA clears 1st fecal transplant treatment for gut infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first pharmaceutical-grade version of the so-called fecal transplant procedures that doctors have increasingly used against hard-to-treat intestinal infections. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Rebyota for adults who have trouble fighting off infections with Clostridium difficile, commonly referred to as C. diff, a bacteria that […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy