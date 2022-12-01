ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything happening around Lake George in December

By Jay Petrequin
GLENS FALLS. N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Christmastime is coming to town in Lake George. The snow hasn’t stuck just yet, but the season is in the air. The village, town and surrounding region are wasting no time in lighting trees, holding parades and getting jolly, from Ticonderoga to Glens Falls.

The first weekend of the year includes the opening of Christkindlmarkt in Glens Falls; a festival of trees in Bolton Landing; and family celebrations across Lake George and Warrensburg. Find out where, when and how to celebrate the holiday season around Lake George.

  • Holiday Lighted Nights at the Washington County Fairgrounds
    • Dec; 1-11; 15-23; and 26-30, 4:30 – 9 p.m. daily
    • Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
    • Lighted drive-thru holiday celebration , nearly 2 miles of lights and decorations
    • $25 per car
  • Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas
    • Until Sunday, Dec. 4
    • Downtown Ticonderoga
    • Christmas celebration with local Ticonderoga businesses and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Bolton Community Church Festival of Trees
    • Friday-Saturday, Dec. 2-3
    • Bolton Community Church, 5 Horicon Ave., Bolton Landing
    • Third annual festival of trees, with trees decorated by local businesses and organizations
    • Free to the public
Tupper Lake Wild Center lights up for the holidays
  • Adirondack Christkindlmarkt
    • Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4
    • City Park, Glens Falls
    • Weekend-long German-themed holiday festival with a full schedule of events , including a tree lighting, parade and holiday market
    • Free to the public, with vendors selling wares
  • Candy Cane Lane and Children’s holiday festival
    • Friday, Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m.
    • SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
    • Drive-thru candy cane lane and holiday festival for families, with stops at Santa’s mailbox, Queensbury fire companies and more
  • Hudson Falls Hometown Holidays celebration
    • Friday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.
    • Juckett Park, Main Street, Hudson Falls
    • Parade, visit from Santa and Christmas carols
50k lights illuminate Queensbury tree in NYC
  • Granville Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting
    • Friday, Dec. 2, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
    • Veteran’s Park, Quaker Street, Granville
    • Tree lighting in Granville, celebrating a decade of celebrations at Veteran’s Park
  • Reindeer Run 5K
    • Saturday, Dec. 3, 9:30 a.m.
    • SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
    • Annual Reindeer Run 5K – registration online in advance or in person on the day of the run
    • $24 for Adirondack Runners members, $27 for non-members, $20 for youth under 15
  • Christmas in Warrensburgh
America’s current longest-running mayor reflects on 50 years in Lake George
  • LARAC Winter Arts Festival
    • Sunday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days
    • The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
    • Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s holiday craft fair, with more than 40 artists from around the region, spread across two Sundays
    • Free events with goods for sale
  • Hancock House Festival of Trees
    • Sunday, Dec. 4, 1-3 p.m., open throughout the holiday season
    • Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga
    • The Ticonderoga Historical Society’s annual festival of trees, across four floors of decorations throughout the Hancock House
    • Free admission
  • 5th annual Granville Tractor Parade
    • Friday, Dec. 9, 6 – 8:30 p.m.
    • Downtown Granville
    • Fifth annual lighted tractor parade, featuring floats from across communities
Check out the map for the Granville Tractor Parade
  • Breakfast with Santa at Fort William Henry
    • Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, 7 a.m. – noon both days
    • White Lion restaurant at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George
    • Family breakfast with Santa; Santa Claus shows up at 8 a.m. to greet children and hear their wishes
    • $20 per adult, $15 per child ages 4-12, $3 for kids 3 and under
  • Shirt Factory Open House
    • Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11
    • The Shirt Factory, 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls
    • Open house sales at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory
  • “The Nutcracker” presented by Adirondack Ballet Theater
    • Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11; 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday
    • Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
    • Adirondack Ballet Theater puts on their return to the stage with over 50 young local dancers
    • Tickets available online
  • Holiday Party & Auction for Lake George Region Women for WIN
    • Sunday, Dec. 11
    • Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada St., Lake George
    • Lake George Women in Need benefit with live music
PHOTOS: Holiday train stops in Fort Edward
  • Lake George Community Band Holiday Concert
    • Sunday, Dec. 11, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
    • The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
    • The Lake George Community Band’s annual holiday performance
    • $10 general admission
  • Glens Falls Symphony: Holiday Pops
    • Sunday, Dec. 18, 4 – 6:30 p.m.
    • Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls
    • Annual holiday concert by the Glens Falls Symphony
    • $38 general admission, $10 for students
  • New Year’s Eve at Noon celebration
    • Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – noon
    • World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls
    • Kids’ new years celebration with ball drop
    • Free with museum admission
  • New Year’s Eve at Fort William Henry
    • Saturday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
    • White Lion Restaurant at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George
    • One-price night of food, drink, open bar, buffet dinner and live music
    • $145 per person
Capital Region ski resorts opening day guide
  • New Year’s Day Frostbite Cruise
    • Sunday, Jan. 1, cruises at noon and 2:30 p.m.
    • Adirondac Cruise Boat, 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George
    • Annual New Year’s Day cruise with drink tickets for beer, wine and champagne
    • $45 admission
