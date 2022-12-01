Read full article on original website
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Thomas Rhett Notches 20th No. 1 in 10 Years With ‘Half of Me’
Thomas Rhett is celebrating another hit song with "Half of Me," his duet with Riley Green, which topped both the Billboard and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts last week. This No. 1 is extra special for Rhett, as it marks the 20th No. 1 of his 10 year career. "20 No. 1s...
Carly Pearce’s New Album Will Detail Her ‘New Season’
Carly Pearce released her breakout album 29: Written in Stone in 2021. That album rocketed the Kentucky native to a new level of prominence in the country music world. The honesty and vulnerability that Pearce showed in the songs on that record resonated deeply with listeners around the world. Carly had just lost a close friend and was going through a divorce while she was writing the album. The creation of the project was therapeutic for her and the finished product helped her fans get through their lows.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Fellow Texan Cody Johnson’s ”Til You Can’t’ [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson put her spin on a fellow Texan's song during a recent Kellyoke segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show. She covered Cody Johnson's heartfelt song "'Til You Can't." The American Idol alum — drenched in warm amber lighting — effortlessly sang the track as if it was her own. She selected various lyrics from the song's verses, trimming her cover down to just two minutes.
Thomas Rhett and Wife Share Celebratory Pic After 'Week on the Water'
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are wrapping up their picture-perfect getaway. The country star shared a snap of himself and his wife from their recent travels, and it's giving us plenty of FOMO. In the photo, the duo is cuddled up on a sailboat, toasting with what appears to be...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
