Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean partner company showed off their progress Monday in developing a massive battery production venture in Kentucky, where they have laid the groundwork for one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business. Dirt has been moved, concrete poured and steel structures are being built according to plan so far, the companies said. Production is scheduled to start in 2025 at the two battery manufacturing plants being built in Glendale, Kentucky. The venture will employ 5,000 people to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles. “Ford’s made some big bets on electrification, because we believe in our ability to lead the electric revolution,” said Dave Nowicki, director of manufacturing operations for EV programs at Ford. Ford and its partner SK On, a South Korean electric vehicle battery developer and manufacturer, have invested $5.8 billion in the Kentucky project — known as BlueOval SK Battery Park.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will open its first female-only juvenile detention center as part of efforts to defuse the risks of violence that escalated into a riot at a youth facility, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. A 35-bed detention center in northern Kentucky will be converted into the center, the governor said. Starting this month, female juveniles placed in detention by the courts will be housed at the Newport facility, with some limited exceptions, state justice and public safety officials said. The action comes in response to last month’s riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County. In the wake of the riot, Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in the females-only wing of the facility, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. “What we’ve also seen are crimes against our female juveniles that have occurred during some of these riots or violent encounters,” Beshear said Thursday. “While our female juveniles are in separate parts, and we attempt to make them secure parts of these facilities, that is not enough.”
December 4-10, 2022 is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region. Winter Weather Awareness week is your reminder that you need to be Weather Ready for all types of hazards, such as winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds, and even severe weather. All week long, the National Weather Service office in Louisville, KY will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter, which will be viewable on our social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter). Please Share/Retweet to share this knowledge with others.
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
These checkpoints could be found in any of the six counties that KSP Post 5 covers. CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) –The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
Comments / 0