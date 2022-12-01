Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will open its first female-only juvenile detention center as part of efforts to defuse the risks of violence that escalated into a riot at a youth facility, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. A 35-bed detention center in northern Kentucky will be converted into the center, the governor said. Starting this month, female juveniles placed in detention by the courts will be housed at the Newport facility, with some limited exceptions, state justice and public safety officials said. The action comes in response to last month’s riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County. In the wake of the riot, Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in the females-only wing of the facility, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. “What we’ve also seen are crimes against our female juveniles that have occurred during some of these riots or violent encounters,” Beshear said Thursday. “While our female juveniles are in separate parts, and we attempt to make them secure parts of these facilities, that is not enough.”

