Lyft credits available now for DUI prevention campaign

(COLORADO) — Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, and into the new year, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is partnering with Lyft and Responsibility.org , to provide $20,000 in ride credits.

The promotion comes as part of the ‘Nothing Uglier Than a DUI’ campaign, which aims to reduce impaired driving and “save lives statewide.”

The campaign is part of a grant CDOT received from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and is the third consecutive year CDOT has been awarded the grant.

HERE’S HOW TO ACCESS THE PROMOTION

Dates: Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023

Time: Credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Ride Credit: $10

Redeem: Promotions section of the Lyft app

Code: “DUISRUGLY”

Direct link: Redeem Lyft credit

The ride credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last .

According to CDOT, as part of ‘The Heat Is On’ campaign, heightened DUI enforcement will occur from Dec. 8 through Dec. 20, followed by the New Year’s Eve enforcement period from Dec. 29 – Jan. 3, 2023.

For additional information about the campaign and using the ride credit code, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com .

So far in 2022, 247 traffic fatalities have involved an impaired driver in Colorado, accounting for 36% of all 677 traffic deaths this year, according to CDOT.

