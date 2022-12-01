ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyft credits available now for DUI prevention campaign

By Sarah Ferguson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdhA4_0jU6UQtD00

(COLORADO) — Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, and into the new year, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is partnering with Lyft and Responsibility.org , to provide $20,000 in ride credits.

The promotion comes as part of the ‘Nothing Uglier Than a DUI’ campaign, which aims to reduce impaired driving and “save lives statewide.”

The campaign is part of a grant CDOT received from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and is the third consecutive year CDOT has been awarded the grant.

HERE’S HOW TO ACCESS THE PROMOTION
  • Dates: Dec. 1, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023
  • Time: Credits must be redeemed from 5 p.m. – 5 a.m.
  • Ride Credit: $10
  • Redeem: Promotions section of the Lyft app
  • Code: “DUISRUGLY”
  • Direct link: Redeem Lyft credit

The ride credits, available statewide, are valid only while supplies last .

According to CDOT, as part of ‘The Heat Is On’ campaign, heightened DUI enforcement will occur from Dec. 8 through Dec. 20, followed by the New Year’s Eve enforcement period from Dec. 29 – Jan. 3, 2023.

For additional information about the campaign and using the ride credit code, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com .

So far in 2022, 247 traffic fatalities have involved an impaired driver in Colorado, accounting for 36% of all 677 traffic deaths this year, according to CDOT.

KXRM

KXRM

