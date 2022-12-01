PA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

08-16-27-28-41

(eight, sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Cash4Life

06-10-25-35-50, Cash Ball: 3

(six, ten, twenty-five, thirty-five, fifty; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

01-10-22-23-31-35

(one, ten, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $1,150,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Pick 2 Day

9-5, Wild: 3

(nine, five; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

8-6, Wild: 3

(eight, six; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Day

7-8-7, Wild: 3

(seven, eight, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

3-4-2, Wild: 3

(three, four, two; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Day

2-2-3-9, Wild: 3

(two, two, three, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

6-4-0-7, Wild: 3

(six, four, zero, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Day

3-4-7-2-9, Wild: 3

(three, four, seven, two, nine; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

4-4-3-8-6, Wild: 3

(four, four, three, eight, six; Wild: three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000

Treasure Hunt

03-10-11-21-22

(three, ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

