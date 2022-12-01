Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
CITY OF ROSEBURG EMPLOYEES HAVE HOLIDAY GIFT-GIVING PROGRAM
City of Roseburg employees have holiday gift-giving programs to help those in need in the community. A City release said employees have brought dozens of pajama-sets for the Douglas County Court Appointed Special Advocates pajama drive. They have also made cash and non-perishable food donations to the United Community Action Network’s Feeding Umpqua program and have given or pledged gifts of children’s clothing, toys and supplies to fulfill nearly 50 Salvation Army Angel Tree Program tags.
kezi.com
Lane County public health officials urge caution on RSV as holidays near
EUGENE, Ore.—It's being called the triple-demic; cases of RSV, the flu, and COVID are climbing across the country, and now the Oregon Health Authority is requiring all hospitals to report RSV deaths in anyone under 18 years old. The new rule is in effect until May 29, 2023. Jason...
franchising.com
Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine Clinic Opens in Eugene
QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. December 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // EUGENE, Ore. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Eugene and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in western Oregon. The husband-and-wife duo, Tammy and Mark Hawthorne, opened the doors to Eugene’s...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Roseburg
If you are seeking for the hospital perfect in the Roseburg area, you have reached the proper home. You are going to get a hospital perfect details in Roseburg. Also, a directional link from your home, and Web Address data, approximate internet users ratings, Contact Number, details direction, has been added. From these hospital ‘ official page, this data has been taken.
kezi.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death lawsuit of 19-year-old under care of Looking Glass
EUGENE, Ore.-- A $2,475,000 settlement has been reached between the family of 19-year-old Brett Bruns and the State of Oregon and Looking Glass. Three years ago, Bruns died in custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, an agency of the State of Oregon, under the care of Looking Glass Community Services in Eugene, a nonprofit contracting with OYA to provide treatment for juvenile offenders.
KDRV
Dutch Bros helps clean up the Grants Pass community
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Dutch Bros company partnered with the Rogue Valley council on December 2 to clean up Downtown Grants Pass. The clean-up focused on 3rd through 7th Street and A through M Street. Natural Resource Coordinator for Rogue Valley Council Amie Siedlecki, said this is also a way to stop debris from entering the Rogue River.
wholecommunity.news
Online sessions Dec. 6, Dec. 8 for Willamette dams 30-year plan
A new 30-year plan is proposed for the 13 Willamette basin dams and reservoirs---including the eight upstream from the Eugene - Springfield metro area. To share information about its proposed 30-year plan for operation and maintenance of 13 Willamette Basin dams and reservoirs, the Corps will be holding two virtual open house meetings this week:
kezi.com
Hundreds turn out for 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- One of the oldest and coldest Christmas traditions returned to Springfield Saturday. Hundreds, if not thousands, turned out for the 70th Annual Springfield Christmas Parade. Parade organizers spent months planning for the event. Preparations have been underway since April. It cost nearly $10,000. People who came out said...
KTVL
All Aboard! GP Express returns for third year
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 is transforming six elementary schools into a holiday wonderland for the 3rd annual GP express. Students, families, and community members are invited to join in on the fun. The event is happening Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
kqennewsradio.com
I-5 HAZARD TREE PROJECT NEAR CANYONVILLE WILL FINISH AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
The Oregon Department of Transportation’s I-5 hazard tree project near Canyonville will finish ahead of schedule. Dan Latham of ODOT said Brinks Brothers Inc. will complete its work three weeks early. Latham said no more traffic delays are expected. The project, which removed hazard trees damaged by the Milepost...
klcc.org
Eugene's Float Om observes a decade of offering visitors tranquility and refuge
For ten years, a Eugene business has invited clients to let their troubles float away, by literally floating themselves. KLCC’s Brian Bull visited Float Om Healing Center, and tried out one of their sensory deprivation tanks. The first float tank was invented in 1954 by neuroscientist John Lilly. But...
mybasin.com
Missing Oregon Woman
On November 29th, 2022, Josephine Golden (72), a resident of Grants Pass, was located by Curry County Search and Rescue in the early evening hours on a remote road near the Lobster Creek area. Search and Rescue personnel provided Golden with fuel for her vehicle and escorted her back to the Gold Beach area.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Springfield and Eugene review rules on public camping, Alpenrose buys Larsen’s
Springfield and Eugene are reexamining rules banning camping on public property. Springfield and Eugene have begun reexamining their policies on people sleeping on public property, following court rulings and changes to state law. Cities across Oregon must update their laws and policies by July 1, 2023, or risk noncompliance with a new state law passed last year. That law prohibits cities from outright bans on camping in public spaces but does allow for regulations that most people, including those experiencing homelessness, would consider fair. Springfield City Attorney Mary Bridget Smith said the city’s ordinance does not comply because it now bans sleeping in anything from a sleeping bag to a lean-to or other structure on public property. Eugene officials are reviewing its code and practices and plan to begin discussions in January. (Megan Banta/Register-Guard)
klcc.org
ODOT official says Oregon drivers need to adapt quickly to early and intense winter conditions
Winter conditions have taken some drivers off guard, already. A transportation official is sharing motorist basics to avoid icy accidents. Thursday night, police and emergency personnel from Eugene and Springfield responded to a multi-car pileup on Franklin Boulevard, under I-5. Authorities noted that snowmelt during the day refroze after sunset, creating black ice.
oregontoday.net
California Drug Trafficker Arrested in Southern Oregon, Dec. 2
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – EUGENE, Ore.—A California man with multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to federal prison after he was arrested transporting nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine from California to Oregon. Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison. According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) received a tip that Izar was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. Further investigation revealed that Izar was in frequent contact with several suspected methamphetamine dealers in the Roseburg area and that he was known to drive vehicles rented under another name. On March 17, 2021, DINT officers learned Izar would be traveling from California to Douglas County. The same day, they stopped a rented vehicle in which Izar was a passenger. Investigators searched the vehicle and located more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, and drug packaging materials. On March 18, 2021, Izar and a co-conspirator were charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on August 19, 2021, Izar and his co-conspirator were charged by criminal information with conspiring with one another to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine. On November 3, 2022, Izar waived indictment and pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. This case was prosecuted by DINT and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. It was prosecuted by Jeffrey S. Sweet, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Formed in October 1989, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team is a special investigative unit formed to combat illegal narcotics activity in Douglas County. DINT member agencies include Douglas County, including the Douglas County Sheriff and District Attorney’s Offices, the Oregon National Guard, Oregon State Police, and Roseburg Police Department.
kezi.com
Springfield's "Oldest and Coldest" Christmas Parade to kick off Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 70th annual Springfield “Oldest and Coldest” Christmas Parade is set to kick off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Christmas Parade is being put on by the Oregon Riders Society to raise money to help families with food drives, dinners and toys. Organizers say they have 90 floats already registered, and more will be submitting their registrations and donations on the day of the parade. For dedicated paradegoers, organizers say there will be some new faces and fenders this year.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 12/1 – Winter Weather Advisory for Much of Southern Oregon; Man Killed Running Across I-5 After Alleged Shoplifting
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Thursday for much of Southern Oregon. An Urgent Winter Weather Message from the...
klcc.org
Springfield weighs changes to homeless-directed camping ban
Springfield’s camping ban does not comply with a new state law protecting the homeless, according to city officials. Sleeping on public property is currently punishable by a civil fine in Springfield. But on Monday, city attorney Mary Bridget Smith told the city council that this creates legal risk. The...
Emerald Media
A new era for the Register Guard
The Eugene based newspaper, The Register-Guard, announced it would be cutting its opinion column due to a lack of finances and resources necessary to have the column, in a Nov. 2 piece written by former Register-Guard Editor Michelle Maxwell. The decision by The Register-Guard did not come as a surprise...
kezi.com
Eugene city leaders warn of localized flooding in wet winter months
EUGENE, Ore. -- With rain, snow, and high winds, localized flooding in city streets is becoming a very real concern. Officials at Eugene Public Works say that leaves fell much later than usual this year, clogging storm drains and making it more difficult to prevent flooding during heavy rain. Some streets have already seen floods that were so bad, public works crews closed sections of the road to clear the drains. Officials at Eugene Public Works like Brian Richardson are urging people to be mindful of the road conditions, and stay safe in wet conditions.
Comments / 0