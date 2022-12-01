Former England defender Gary Neville is relishing a “blockbuster” World Cup quarter-final clash with France after Gareth Southgate’s side easily overcame Senegal in Al Khor.Goals late in the first half from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane had England cruising through to the last eight before a second-half effort from Bukayo Saka wrapped up a 3-0 win.The reward is a return to Al Khor for a crunch clash against France next Saturday as last year’s European Championship runners-up take on the World Cup holders.Neville, working as a pundit for ITV, said: “Credit to Gareth Southgate - he’s making qualifying for...

4 HOURS AGO