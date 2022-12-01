ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Sunderland cruise past Millwall to climb into top half of Championship

Sunderland climbed into the top 10 of the Championship as they made a winning return after the World Cup shutdown. Second-half goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms enabled the Black Cats to claim a 3-0 victory over Millwall. The hosts effectively settled things with a two-goal burst...
The Independent

Gary Neville relishing England vs France ‘blockbuster’ at World Cup

Former England defender Gary Neville is relishing a “blockbuster” World Cup quarter-final clash with France after Gareth Southgate’s side easily overcame Senegal in Al Khor.Goals late in the first half from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane had England cruising through to the last eight before a second-half effort from Bukayo Saka wrapped up a 3-0 win.The reward is a return to Al Khor for a crunch clash against France next Saturday as last year’s European Championship runners-up take on the World Cup holders.Neville, working as a pundit for ITV, said: “Credit to Gareth Southgate - he’s making qualifying for...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester City and Chelsea stars may have to deal with bit-part roles for England says pundit

Stan Collymore has suggested that Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling may have to deal with bit-part roles for England. England defeated Senegal 3-0 in what was a convincing, professional performance from Gareth Southgate’s side. Southgate made the brave decision to play both Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka from the start, despite the wealth of talent he has in the squad.
BBC

Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1

Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
Yardbarker

Report: Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Chelsea Interest

Denzel Dumfries was absolutely brilliant for The Netherlands today as they beat the USA comfortably in a 3-1 win, and spoke about the interest from Chelsea in an interview after the game. Chelsea are interested in both Dumfries and his fellow Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as they look to sign...
SkySports

Crawley 2-0 Swindon: Matthew Etherington earns debut win

Jack Powell scored a stunner as new Crawley boss Matthew Etherington made a winning start with a hard-fought 2-0 home victory over play-off chasing Swindon. After Nick Tsaroulla had given Crawley the lead in the 79th minute, Powell produced a 40-yard effort four minutes later to seal a fourth home League Two win in five matches.
BBC

Nottingham Forest: Gustavo Scarpa to join in January

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa on a free transfer. He will join on a three-and-a-half-year contract starting on 1 January after his Palmeiras deal expires. The 28-year-old scored 37 goals in 211 appearances for the Brazilian side and helped them to their 11th league title last...
BBC

Irish Premiership: Crues beat Glens to go second as Reds routed by Ballymena

Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-2 to move second in the Irish Premiership table as Cliftonville were hammered 4-1 by Ballymena United. Linfield saw off Carrick Rangers 3-1 to go third, with the Crues, Blues and Reds all five points behind leaders Larne, with the Glens now in fifth. Crusaders' Chris Hegarty,...
SB Nation

FA Cup Match Details Confirmed

Liverpool join the 2022/23 FA Cup as holders, and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Third Round Proper. The fixture details have been confirmed, and the Reds will face Wolves at 8PM GMT/3PM EST on Saturday, January 7th 2023. The holiday fixture schedule, pending television rearrangements, has thus...
BBC

Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months

United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC

Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Grealish, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gvardiol, Meunier, Asensio

Manchester City would be willing to sell their record signing Jack Grealish, 27, to fund the transfer of fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Bellingham is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Le10Sport - in French) Manchester United may be forced to sell Marcus Rashford...

