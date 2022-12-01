Read full article on original website
Related
Sunderland cruise past Millwall to climb into top half of Championship
Sunderland climbed into the top 10 of the Championship as they made a winning return after the World Cup shutdown. Second-half goals from Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms enabled the Black Cats to claim a 3-0 victory over Millwall. The hosts effectively settled things with a two-goal burst...
Analysis-Soccer-Goals everywhere as England show they no longer rely on Kane
AL KHOR, Qatar, Dec 4 (Reuters) - England arrived at the World Cup so reliant on Harry Kane's goals it seemed inconceivable that Gareth Southgate's side could make a run for the title without their captain being fully fit and firing on all cylinders.
Gary Neville relishing England vs France ‘blockbuster’ at World Cup
Former England defender Gary Neville is relishing a “blockbuster” World Cup quarter-final clash with France after Gareth Southgate’s side easily overcame Senegal in Al Khor.Goals late in the first half from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane had England cruising through to the last eight before a second-half effort from Bukayo Saka wrapped up a 3-0 win.The reward is a return to Al Khor for a crunch clash against France next Saturday as last year’s European Championship runners-up take on the World Cup holders.Neville, working as a pundit for ITV, said: “Credit to Gareth Southgate - he’s making qualifying for...
Bromley’s clash with Yeovil is abandoned after 11 minutes as fan tragically dies in stands
BROMLEY's clash with Yeovil Town has been abandoned after a fan died in the stands. The National League game was halted by the referee in the 11th minute due to a medical emergency in the crowd. Both clubs have confirmed the supporter has since regrettably passed away. The match -...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester City and Chelsea stars may have to deal with bit-part roles for England says pundit
Stan Collymore has suggested that Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling may have to deal with bit-part roles for England. England defeated Senegal 3-0 in what was a convincing, professional performance from Gareth Southgate’s side. Southgate made the brave decision to play both Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka from the start, despite the wealth of talent he has in the squad.
BBC
Glasgow City comeback win over Hibernian keeps them top of SWPL1
Glasgow City came from behind to beat Hibernian 2-1 and stay top of Scottish Women's Premier League 1. Michaela McAlonie put Hibs in front but Jenna Clark's header and Liana Hinds' own goal keeps City two points clear. Rangers stay second after a 10-0 win at Glasgow Women while Celtic...
Manchester United v Aston Villa: Women’s Super League – as it happened
In front of a record crowd for a WSL match at Old Trafford, Manchester United secured an emphatic win
Yardbarker
Report: Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries Speaks On Chelsea Interest
Denzel Dumfries was absolutely brilliant for The Netherlands today as they beat the USA comfortably in a 3-1 win, and spoke about the interest from Chelsea in an interview after the game. Chelsea are interested in both Dumfries and his fellow Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as they look to sign...
SkySports
Crawley 2-0 Swindon: Matthew Etherington earns debut win
Jack Powell scored a stunner as new Crawley boss Matthew Etherington made a winning start with a hard-fought 2-0 home victory over play-off chasing Swindon. After Nick Tsaroulla had given Crawley the lead in the 79th minute, Powell produced a 40-yard effort four minutes later to seal a fourth home League Two win in five matches.
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Gustavo Scarpa to join in January
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa on a free transfer. He will join on a three-and-a-half-year contract starting on 1 January after his Palmeiras deal expires. The 28-year-old scored 37 goals in 211 appearances for the Brazilian side and helped them to their 11th league title last...
BBC
Irish Premiership: Crues beat Glens to go second as Reds routed by Ballymena
Crusaders beat Glentoran 3-2 to move second in the Irish Premiership table as Cliftonville were hammered 4-1 by Ballymena United. Linfield saw off Carrick Rangers 3-1 to go third, with the Crues, Blues and Reds all five points behind leaders Larne, with the Glens now in fifth. Crusaders' Chris Hegarty,...
BBC
Leicester 0-8 Chelsea: Leaders pile misery on struggling Foxes with ruthless display
Chelsea made light work of bottom side Leicester to maintain their impressive Women's Super League title defence at the King Power Stadium. The Blues were five goals up at the break thanks to Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Jessie Fleming, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr. Fleming then grabbed her second and...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Leeds United transfer “would be a very good move” for Wolves star, says Fabrizio Romano
Leeds United could be an ideal transfer destination for Wolves winger Adama Traore, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside. The Spain international’s future remains in some doubt at the moment, with Romano explaining that he’s not made any progress on a potential new contract at Molineux, as things stand.
BBC
Premiership Rugby Cup: Exeter beat Gloucester to reach semis with Northampton & Sale
Exeter Chiefs ran in seven tries as they beat Pool 1 rivals Gloucester to book their place in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals. They now finish top of Pool 1, joined in the last four by Pool 2 winners Sale and Pool 3 leaders Northampton. Saints can still be caught...
SB Nation
FA Cup Match Details Confirmed
Liverpool join the 2022/23 FA Cup as holders, and will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in the Third Round Proper. The fixture details have been confirmed, and the Reds will face Wolves at 8PM GMT/3PM EST on Saturday, January 7th 2023. The holiday fixture schedule, pending television rearrangements, has thus...
BBC
Zebre Parma 17-45 Glasgow Warriors: Scots get first URC away win for 11 months
United Rugby Championship: Zebre Parma v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Manjezi, Cancelliere, McDowall, Matthews 2, Miotti; Pen: Horne; Cons: Horne 6;. Glasgow Warriors picked up a first away win for 11 months in the United Rugby Championship by defeating Zebre Parma. Warriors struggled in the opening period and Pierre Bruno gave...
BBC
Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return
Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Grealish, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gvardiol, Meunier, Asensio
Manchester City would be willing to sell their record signing Jack Grealish, 27, to fund the transfer of fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Bellingham is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Le10Sport - in French) Manchester United may be forced to sell Marcus Rashford...
BBC
Samisoni Langi: Wakefield Trinity sign versatile back after Catalans Dragons exit
Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad. Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with...
