Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been open about his experience with bereavement in the past. This August marked the 25th year since his mother, Princess Diana, died following a tragic car accident in Paris (per The Washington Post). At the time, Harry was only 12 years old. He grabbed the attention of people all over the world when both he and Prince William participated in the televised funeral procession for Princess Diana, his childhood seemingly coming to an end right in front of the public. "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances," he once told Newsweek.

16 HOURS AGO