Why Prince William Will Have 'Crisis Talks' With King Charles When He Returns
For the first time in eight years — and the first with their new titles — William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, traveled to the U.S. to promote a cause they feel strongly about. The Earthshot Prize awards, honoring innovators in environmental rescue, were created by the prince in 2021, and this year's ceremony took place in Boston. Some thought that William and Catherine might use the trip to repair the royal family's image, in light of their family's portrayal in "The Crown" and the accusations made against the palace by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But the opportunity was marred when Lady Susan Hussey, former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth and a godmother to William, left her post after making racially charged comments to a Black charity leader (via Newsweek).
Netflix Drops Second Harry And Meghan Docuseries Trailer Ahead Of December 8 Premiere
The suspense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries keeps building. While royal fans have to wait until January 2023 before they can read the authentic admissions of Harry's memoir, "Spare," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's show, "Harry & Meghan," is only days away. Since the first...
Prince Harry Became Spider-Man For A Very Special Audience
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been open about his experience with bereavement in the past. This August marked the 25th year since his mother, Princess Diana, died following a tragic car accident in Paris (per The Washington Post). At the time, Harry was only 12 years old. He grabbed the attention of people all over the world when both he and Prince William participated in the televised funeral procession for Princess Diana, his childhood seemingly coming to an end right in front of the public. "My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances," he once told Newsweek.
Prince Harry Pushes Back Against Claims About Controversial Oprah Interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix documentary finally has a release date and suffice it to say, anticipation is at an all-time high. Page Six confirmed "Harry & Meghan" will debut on December 8, but even before anything is released, controversy is rife. Insiders alleged the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix trailer release was no coincidence, suggesting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were actively trying to steal focus from Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Inside Camilla Parker Bowles' Relationship With Meghan Markle
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles and Duchess Meghan Markle are the two British royals who have received the most negative attention from the public, and their relationship is complicated. Both joined the royal family as outsiders, both have endured all kinds of threats, and both have stayed by their husbands' sides through the emotional roller coaster of monarchy life.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship
T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities have made for the saga that keeps on going, and going, and going...
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Sources Say Sussexes Launched A 'Coordinated Campaign' To Upstage William And Catherine's US Tour
Prince William and Princess Catherine's highly anticipated visit to the United States is receiving mixed reviews. On the positive side, during a meet-and-greet in Boston, the Prince of Wales made a royal fan's day by talking to her mother via cell phone. "He said, 'Hello, Mallory!' I couldn't believe he...
Who Is Prince William's Godmother, Lady Susan Hussey?
Lady Susan Hussey's name was unexpectedly tossed into the spotlight at the end of November 2022 after she was accused of racism by British charity owner Ngozi Fulani, following a conversation the two had while attending an event in support of ending violence against women and girls in the United Kingdom. Fulani explained that Hussey interrogated her about her ancestry, refusing to believe that she was British-born. Fulani, who first tweeted about her experience on November 30, later told The Guardian, that it felt "like an interrogation. I guess the only way I can explain it, she's determined: 'Where are you from? Where are your people from?'"
Princess Catherine Stuns In Bright Green At Earthshot Awards
Prince William and Princess Catherine just made their first trip to the United States since 2014 to commemorate the Earthshot Awards (via People). The prize supports the best innovations to fix the environmental issues our world is facing in the categories: Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate, according to the awards' website. This year, the five winners each received $1.2 million to make their projects come true.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes In On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
Ngozi Fulani Sets The Record Straight About Buckingham Palace's Response To Race Debacle
The royal family is reeling over the controversial reason Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting just resigned from the palace. Ngozi Fulani, who runs the charity Sistah Space, which assists African and Caribbean women who have been victims of domestic abuse, shared a disturbing experience she'd had with Lady Susan Hussey on Twitter. Fulani was attending an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles when she was approached by the queen's former aide. According to the charity worker, Hussey repeatedly questioned her nationality, pressing Fulani on where she was "really from."
‘Darby and the Dead’ Review: Modern ‘Mean Girls’ Flickers With Potential
For the most part, Darby Harper’s life resembles other teenage protagonists of comedy-dramas past and present: She lives with a parent whose sole function is to impart critical lessons in brief one-liners; she is an outcast at her high school, a place of perplexing social mores and calcified cliques; and she wields her acerbic humor to study and judge the world around her. Unlike the typical main characters, however, Darby (Riele Downs) can talk to the dead. In Silas Howard’s endearing but uneven film Darby and the Dead, the heroine parlays her sixth sense into a side gig. After school, from...
What Bill Rancic's Life Is Like Today
Bill Rancic won the first season of the reality show "The Apprentice" in 2004 and continued making guest appearances on the show until 2010. If you're a fan of reality TV, you know not everyone who wins contest-style programs goes on to success, but Bill certainly did. In 2007, he married "E! News" personality Giuliana DePandi (via People) and began co-hosting a program called "In the Loop with iVillage."
Meet The Children Of Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria
Sweden is well known for its chilly winters, stunning greenery, pop music icons ABBA, and a beautiful royal family. King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia, have welcomed a plethora of regal children who carry on the royal lineage with good looks and grace. While Prince Carl Philip, Princess Madeline, and Princess Victoria all grew up in pretty palaces, sporting tiaras, designer digs, and glittery gowns, these days, they can be found toting kids to and from school, participating in playdates and answering to "mom" and "dad" more than "your royal highness."
