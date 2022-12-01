Concord University to participate in statewide initiative by providing lifesaving measures on campus

Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is expanding the college’s offerings at the Mercer County Campus in Princeton by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. Applications are being accepted now and classes will begin in February 2023. “Massage therapy has been...
lootpress.com
Charade: Size does not always matter in education
It came as a great relief recently to learn that, at least where public education is concerned, size doesn’t matter. Marshall University researcher Michael Hicks is to be commended for his independent critical approach to the current educational dilemma: school size vs. quality education. “I wouldn’t at this point...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Bluefield graduates complete student teaching
Bluefield, VA– “I have had a great experience in Bluefield University’s Teacher Education Program,” shared Carolyn Moss ’22. “Everything is so organized and runs smoothly, making my experience as seamless and uncomplicated as possible. The faculty and staff are helpful and welcoming, and they really want you to succeed in the program and in life. This has been a great experience and has really helped me get ahead as an educator."
West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location
(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, WV. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building out […]
WTRF
Miss West Virginia promotes agriculture and competes for Miss America
(WTRF) — A West Virginia University alumna will compete in the Miss America contest after winning Miss West Virginia 2022 using her agriculture background as both her talent and social impact initiative. Martinsburg native Elizabeth Lynch graduated in May 2022 from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources, and...
lootpress.com
Free adult certification course being offered at Tazewell County Career and Technical Center
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County Career and Technical Center will offer a free adult mechatronics course. The course will start on Monday, January 9, 2023, and will run through March 2, 2023. The eight-week course will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening.
aarp.org
2023 West Virginia Legislature: Tell Us What You Think
West Virginia state lawmakers will return to Charleston in early January for the start of the 2023 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature. The 60-day session begins January 11. AARP West Virginia staff and volunteers will keep a visible presence at the State Capitol throughout the 2023 West Virginia...
lootpress.com
Stratton Elementary seeking alumni participants for mural project
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Stratton Elementary has announced an upcoming mural project geared at alumni of the school. Stratton Elementary is currently in the process of conducting several projects which will acknowledge and honor the legacy of Stratton, including the mural project set to take place on Sunday. This...
lootpress.com
WVDA Now Taking Applications for 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grants
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is now seeking applications for FY 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds will be awarded to enhance the production, processing, and consumption of specialty crops in West Virginia. Five West Virginia projects were awarded a total of $292,293.44 in 2022.
WV’s state symbols: the known and not so known
Every state has its fair share of symbols that are meant to represent what the state is about and what it tries to stand for. Over the many years of West Virginia's relatively short history as a state, it has accumulated many of its own state insignia, some of which are known by every person born and raised in the state. However, there is a handful of symbols where you would be hard-pressed to find someone who actually knew of their existence.
2 Raleigh County teachers honored with awards
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools posted yesterday, November 30, 2022, on their Facebook, two Raleigh County teachers have been honored with awards for their teaching ability. Kimberly Sexton and Amanda Meadows were honored with individual awards from the West Virginia Art Education Association and the West Virginia Reading Association. Kimberly Sexton was named […]
wwnrradio.com
Communities of Healing Winter Gathering in Beckley on Monday, Dec. 5
Additional Training Resources for Program Participants Among Topics. The COH Winter Gathering will be held next Monday December 5th, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Fruits of Labor, 313 Neville Street, Beckley, W.Va. Cohort business participants (past and current), grant partners, community supporters, and existing companies that are hiring...
West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Hudson told WCHS–TV she is living out of bags and boxes and using electric heaters to stay warm. “It has been miserable,” Hudson...
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
21,000 luminaries lit to honor those buried in St. Albans, West Virginia, cemetery
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers in and around St. Albans went to the Cunningham Memorial Park Saturday to light more than 20,000 luminaries in honor of the lives lost in the community. This is the 34th year the cemetery has hosted this event and many volunteers from the community came out to help light […]
Calacino’s Pizzeria Donates Thousands of Dollars to Hospice of Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — After hosting three days of entertainment, auctions, and food, Calacino’s Pizzeria owner Jeff Weeks visited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus to present the organization with the money raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit. Weeks and his team raised $8,000...
wwnrradio.com
Pioneer Community Bank Opens New Branch On Harper Road In Beckley.
Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce helped cut the ribbon Friday on the new branch of Pioneer Community Bank on Harper Road in Beckley. The new branch joins previous locations on Robert C Byrd Drive as well as branches in Iaeger, Sophia, War and Welch.
WVNT-TV
How LGBTQ+ friendly is West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — While the state overall does not rank as especially LGBTQ+ friendly in a recent survey, several cities in West Virginia scored very high in a recent index. Seven West Virginia cities were surveyed by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in partnership with The Equality Federation,...
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginians
A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.
lootpress.com
VIDEO: Tazewell High School senior wins Congressional App Competition
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Congressman Morgan Griffith recently announced that Ian Rhudy, a senior from Tazewell High School, won the Congressional App Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. “Congratulations to Ian Rhudy on winning first place,” said Congressman Griffith. “His app shows great talent and creativity…”...
