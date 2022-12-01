Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village woman brings community together through movies
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local resident Tara Cannon has found that she loves to bring her community together. Recently, she’s done just that through organizing movie nights for locals on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, which started with an all women showing of Bad Moms at Incline Village Cinema.
KOLO TV Reno
Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
2news.com
Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Tree Lighting in Carson City
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools in Carson City as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s performed as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Nevada State Capitol steps in downtown Friday evening. Music teachers from...
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities begins giving out holiday food baskets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Vincent’s Food Pantry in Reno has started giving away its annual holiday food baskets. The nonprofit expects to give away more than 3,000 over the next week. You can pick one up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch at...
2news.com
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
It's the 8th year the ‘Dream Christmas’ Mobile Caravan delivered free holiday meals around Carson City. The next drop-off event is on December 10 in Gardnerville and Carson City.
KOLO TV Reno
‘Trail of Lights’ in final preparation stages
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Attaching zip ties to lights and PVC pipes in below freezing temperatures. These aren’t the final touches to the light display at Washoe Lake State Park. Instead, they are measures to make sure the decorations thus far can withstand this weekend’s storm. A handful of...
2news.com
Latest Honor Flight Lands at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport
As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
Sierra Sun
Active weather: Stormy week ahead for Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Stormy days are ahead this week for Lake Tahoe. Winter weather will continue to cause travel impacts in the Sierra through early Tuesday with a short storm reprieve midweek before another quick moving system arrives Thursday night. A more potent storm is possible for the weekend.
Record-Courier
Parade of Lights rolls tonight
Three score and three entries will make the winding trip from Gardnerville to Minden tonight as the Parade of Lights celebrates the arrival of Christmas. Led by the Douglas High Jr. ROTC Color Guard and the marching band, the 63 entries form up at Heritage Park before jogging north to Eddy Street and then turning onto Main Street at 5 p.m.
2news.com
December Events Taking Place in Virginia City
Dec. 1 – 18 Support small businesses by completing holiday shopping at Virginia City’s unique and boutique stores this year. Stay the night, eat at a restaurant, and be entered to win one of 10, $100 gifts. Visitors can bring receipts to the Visitors Center and receive a raffle ticket for every $10 spent in town. Ten winners will be selected to each receive $100 to spend in Virginia City. Shop between Dec. 1 – 18. Winners announced Dec. 19. Visitor Center hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.
KOLO TV Reno
Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
Record-Courier
10:30 a.m. Update: Tonight's fireworks show still a go in Gardnerville
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said the town is still planning on its fireworks show. While there may be rain or snow in Heritage Park, as long as the wind isn't above 20 mph the fireworks may still be launched. The wind seems to be...
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowstorms to unlock more terrain at Tahoe ski resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The storms kicking off December will help unlock more terrain at Lake Tahoe ski resorts. Multiple feet of snow could fall by Monday morning from two separate storms and Heavenly Mountain Resort is eyeing opening several new trails and lifts this weekend. A combination...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Helix Electric encourages local businesses to give back to the community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Helix Electric knows how to go big or go home when it comes to supporting the community. During the holiday season, the electric company supports many organizations across the state, often with record-setting donations. Last Christmas, Helix Electric set records with Toys for Tots by donating...
Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home
A Reno charter school is celebrating the completion and sale of its 10th student-built home. This hands-on learning opportunity has been a hallmark of the high school's 20-year history. The post Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
nevadabusiness.com
Construction Accelerates at Tolles Development’s Hyatt Place at the Summit Mall
Construction at Tolles Development’s marquee hospitality property, Hyatt Place at Summit Mall, is on pace to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 as foundation and grading work have finished at the site adjacent to The Summit Reno Mall. The project, led by Tolles Development with their project partners Pelzer Hospitality Canyon Construction and Azul Hospitality, will add additional hotel capacity for visitors looking for quick access to Lake Tahoe ski destinations as well as Reno’s growing business and entertainment options.
KOLO TV Reno
2022 Sports Caravan Awards Show
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was another heck of a year on the Sports Caravan and we wrapped a bow on the 2022 high school football season in the best way possible with our annual Awards Show. We crowned the year’s best in multiple categories - including Team of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Two strokes can’t keep Reno’s Christine Hotchkin from Pole Sport World Championships
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christine Hotchkin has lived in Reno most of her life. As many kids do, she tried athletics, but not the ones most get into. “It’s just a whole different piece of art when you have that kind of freedom and artistic expression,” she said of figure skating and pole sport - the two athletic feats she’s invested her time in.
