Man accused of $160 crack deal to appear in court
Sunbury, Pa. — A Coal Township man accused of selling a confidential informant $160 worth of crack cocaine will appear this upcoming week in court. Detectives said they watched from a gas pump as Shawn Lapommeray Crusoe delivered the substance in three individual baggies. The 37-year-old Crusoe approached the CI while talking on the phone and completed a quick hand-to-hand transaction. Officer Harry Nungesser was standing outside of the gas...
Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say
A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
Three caught with meth in abandoned school
Sunbury, Pa. — Three people were taken into custody after Sunbury Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school. Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said. The 52-year-old Guss was the first discovered when police caught him coming out of the basement. Guss was taken in at gunpoint after initially refusing orders...
Police called to scene of shooting in Harrisburg
A shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Dispatchers confirmed the shooting took place on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. They also said the incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. No other details were available. As of 4:20 p.m., police vehicles remained parked in the vicinity as officers conducted...
Welts on arm help link man to assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man was taken into custody as officers spotted him leaving the home where an assault allegedly took place. After being read his Miranda Rights, Kevin Carlton Thomas admitted he grabbed a woman during an argument. Carlton was seen leaving a home near the 500 block of Pine Street when officers responded. Thomas had allegedly been arguing with the accuser throughout the day on Nov. 27...
Jury selection begins in trial for man accused of killing two-year-old in 2018
YORK, Pa. — Jury selection in the trial of Tyree Marche'll Bowie, who is accused of killing two-year-old Dante Mullinix in 2018, will begin today at York County Judicial Center. Bowie is charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of...
One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
UPDATE: Three people, including two juveniles, facing charges
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have arrested three people in connection to gunshots being fired in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Airport Road in Hazle Township on Friday. Jaun J. Albino , 18, has been charged with aggravated assault. Frallen Perez,...
Harrisburg Police investigating early morning shots fired incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.
3 injured in Cumberland County horse and buggy crash
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle. The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on […]
Police: Thieves load trash bags at York County Home Depot, steal more than $6K in merchandise
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
Bail remains high for Pa. man with two PFAs who told troopers he would not give up his guns
MUNCY-A Lycoming County man, who told state police when he was served with two protection from abuse orders he would never give up his guns, will remain in jail unless he posts $260,000 bail. Senior District Judge Allen P. Page III Friday found Nathan Allen Minier a danger to the...
Two arrested in drug raid
Lancaster Police arrested two people Friday in a drug raid. Officers, including the Lancaster County SERT Team went to the 700 block of Beaver Street, after complaints of drug related activity in the area. Police arrested 25-year-old Carlos Rivera and 19-year-old Elijah Deliz. Both face numerous charges. Police say they...
Three people hurt, horse euthanized after crash in Cumberland County
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were hospitalized, and a horse was euthanized after a crash in Cumberland County on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Centerville Road near the intersection of Greenspring Road in West Pennsboro Township. Police said a 2002...
Illegal late-night parties in Harrisburg cause problems for police, safety issues for neighborhoods
Not everyone in Harrisburg wants the party to end when the clock strikes 2 a.m. and bars stop serving booze. After-hours parties, mostly illegal gatherings held in unlicensed homes, warehouses and restaurants, sometimes with booze sales, strippers, dance music and cover charges, give party-goers a chance to let loose into the early morning hours.
Man suspected of endangering the welfare of two children in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A man is in custody after allegedly endangering the welfare of a one-year-old and six-year-old in Dauphin County. Harrisburg Police say that the two children were reported to be at a home on Community Dr. without supervision. Officials say the children were then safely taken...
Police find missing York County man safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police Department was searching for a missing man. The man has since been found safe. Police were looking for a 76-year-old man. he was s described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. Morgan is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajama pants, gray shoes, and a black Under Armour baseball cap.
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
Ex-Police Officer In Two PA Boroughs Took $98K, Stole Guns From Evidence Locker: Authorities
A central Pennsylvania former police officer has been charged for thefts he committed on the job, authorities say. 48-year-old Christopher John Still formerly of the Marysville and Halifax boroughs of police is accused of submitting for hours he never worked while employed with the Halifax Borough from 2019 and 2022— resulting in a theft of $98,754.50, according to a release by the Dauphin County district attorney's office on Dec. 1.
Man shoves clerk during robbery of downtown Harrisburg store
Harrisburg Bureau of Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person they say robbed a downtown store on Thursday. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, a man went into a convenience store in the 300 block of Market Street, pushed the clerk and then stole $400 to $500 from the register.
