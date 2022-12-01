Sunbury, Pa. — Three people were taken into custody after Sunbury Police discovered them with drugs inside an abandoned school. Kenneth Guss, Austin Snyder, and Megan Brosius were found inside or near the building on Nov. 1 after witnesses reported the trespassers, police said. The 52-year-old Guss was the first discovered when police caught him coming out of the basement. Guss was taken in at gunpoint after initially refusing orders...

