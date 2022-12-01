Christmas tree lighting and street fair tomorrow in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Parks and Recreation of El Centro will be hosting its Christmas tree lighting and street fair tomorrow night.

The event is hosted by Mayor Tomas Oliva and will happen on Friday, December 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Main Street and 11th Street.

There will be music, entertainment, cookie decoration, free photos with Santa, and gifts for kids.

For more information, you can call (760) 337-4555.

