Bulls 2018 First Round Pick Chandler Hutchison Retires

One of the worst draft picks in Chicago Bulls history, forward Chandler Hutchison has retired from the NBA at the age of 26.

Former Chicago Bulls' first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring after playing just four seasons in the NBA. He was in his fifth season playing professional basketball, but he was playing for the Miami Heat's G-League affiliate this year.

For many, the announcement that Hutchison is finished playing basketball came roughly five years too late.

Hutchison, a 6'6 forward out of Boise State, was a player Gar Foreman and John Paxson thought fit the prototypical model of a 3-and-D wing coming into the 2018 NBA draft. In fact, GarPax liked Hutchison so much, that they reportedly promised to take him with the 22nd pick despite the fact that he never really showed he could shoot the three or—you know—play basketball at a high level.

Hutchison will primarily be remembered by Bulls fans for two things.

1. The fact that the Bulls drafted him ( and promised to do so ) despite Anfernee Simmons, Jalen Brunson, Devonte' Graham, Mitchell Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Jarred Vanderbilt, Robert Williams, and more hanging out on the board. The pick by the Bulls was universally hated and immediately regretted.

2. This:

For his career, Hutchison averaged 5.7 PPG on 44.2% shooting and 30.9% 3-point shooting to go along with 3.7 RPG. Despite being a net negative in every way for the Bulls, we still wish him the best as he moves away from his playing career. See ya, Hutch.