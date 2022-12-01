Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Shooter tries fleeing police in car filled with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg officers are investigating the scene of a shooting where a man tried to flee from police in his vehicle. Officials say that they were dispatched to the scene today at 12:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired on North 3rd and Herr Streets. When...
WGAL
Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say
A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
Pennsylvania State Police searching for suspect in Delco attempted homicide, Philly shooting
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspected wanted for committing several crimes early Monday morning including an attempted homicide in Delaware County.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police investigating early morning shots fired incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., the Harrisburg Police responded to the area of North 3rd and Herr Streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate multiple spent shell casings.
Police called to scene of shooting in Harrisburg
A shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Dispatchers confirmed the shooting took place on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. They also said the incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. No other details were available. As of 4:20 p.m., police vehicles remained parked in the vicinity as officers conducted...
Illegal late-night parties in Harrisburg cause problems for police, safety issues for neighborhoods
Not everyone in Harrisburg wants the party to end when the clock strikes 2 a.m. and bars stop serving booze. After-hours parties, mostly illegal gatherings held in unlicensed homes, warehouses and restaurants, sometimes with booze sales, strippers, dance music and cover charges, give party-goers a chance to let loose into the early morning hours.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Kutztown student housing
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November at a student apartment in Kutztown, Berks County. Video above: Previous report on fatal shooting at Kutztown. State police said Xzavier Wayman, 22, from Philadelphia, was taken into custody...
abc27.com
Jury selection scheduled for 2018 York County homicide case
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 in the case of Tyree Bowie. Bowie, a York County man, is accused of killing a toddler he was left babysitting in 2018. Bowie is charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death...
WGAL
One person shot in apartment in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was shot in Harrisburg on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Neighbors told WGAL reporter Amber Gerard...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot, critically injured during child custody exchange at Pottstown Family Dollar
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A 21-year-old Philadelphia man was shot and critically injured during a child custody exchange in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store, according to police. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. Friday outside the Family Dollar in the 300 block of Farmington Avenue. Police said the...
abc27.com
Police find missing York County man safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police Department was searching for a missing man. The man has since been found safe. Police were looking for a 76-year-old man. he was s described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and 170 pounds. Morgan is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue flannel pajama pants, gray shoes, and a black Under Armour baseball cap.
WGAL
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
WGAL
Missing man in York County found
A missing 76-year-old man in York County has been found. Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday evening that the man had been found and is safe. The missing and endangered persons advisory has been canceled.
WGAL
Police: Thieves load trash bags at York County Home Depot, steal more than $6K in merchandise
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Route 30 in Lancaster County. A crash in the westbound lanes of Route 30 at Route 283 in Manheim Township caused significant delays, but has since been cleared. Traffic is now back to normal.
local21news.com
Man behind bars after taking thousands in cash from York Co. Rutter's: police
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police say a man is behind bars after a theft of over $6,000 at a York County Rutter's. According to officials, John D. Haggerty was arrested after police investigated a theft at the Rutter's store on Mount Zion Road. Police say Haggerty entered the...
WGAL
Three people hurt, horse euthanized after crash in Cumberland County
WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were hospitalized, and a horse was euthanized after a crash in Cumberland County on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Centerville Road near the intersection of Greenspring Road in West Pennsboro Township. Police said a 2002...
WGAL
York rowhome fire caused more than $500,000 in damage
YORK, Pa. — A fire that damaged multiple rowhomes in York on Saturday caused more than $500,000 in damage to one of them. The fire happened at a rowhome on the 400 block of West Princess Street around 3 p.m. Firefighters think the blaze started on the second floor...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were a few crashes causing slowdowns Monday morning, including one on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County. A multi-vehicle crash was blocking one northbound lane on I-83 at Exit 48/Union Deposit Road. There were backlogs in the area but the crash has since been cleared.
