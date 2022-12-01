Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Western Wyoming Beverages ‘Cans for Cans’ food drive tomorrow
Sweetwater County – After word spread about their annual corporate Pack Out hunger event, Western Wyoming Beverage (WWB) started receiving inquiries on how area citizens could also help local holiday food drive efforts. Thus was born Pepsi’s Cans for Cans food drive. Rock Springs and Green River will...
sweetwaternow.com
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 5, 2022
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
wyo4news.com
Clyde LaVell Siler (November 27, 1940 – November 30, 2022)
Clyde LaVell Siler passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Leonard Rueben Wegner (April 27, 1944 – December 2, 2022)
Leonard Rueben Wegner, 78, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.
sweetwaternow.com
Ward Family Says Thank You for Community Support
On behalf of the family of Donna Ward we would like to express our deepest appreciation for all the phone calls, texts, flowers, and all the food and drinks that were given to us during the loss of our Mother/Sister. A special thanks goes to The Green River Fire Department,...
wyo4news.com
Sherriff’s Office to hold another vehicle auction Tuesday
December 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Offices will host a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles this Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The public viewing of the vehicles will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the auction to follow at 11 a.m. The auction will occur at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 4 – December 5, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
capcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County
A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
sweetwaternow.com
Three Rock Springs Men Sentenced to Prison in Pipe Bomb Case
ROCK SPRINGS — Three Rock Springs men involved in a local pipe bomb case will serve time in prison after pleading guilting to felony charges related to making and possessing pipe bombs. Rock Springs residents Spencer Dale Cottrell, 51, Bryan Roland Foster, 39, and Gage Mercer, 31, have been...
