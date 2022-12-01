Read full article on original website
Larry Rob
3d ago
what the buffalo is WT. it would help the reader that doesn't know it have access to previous articles
Aaron
3d ago
only reason I clicked on this was to figure out what WT was. didn't even get to find that.
elate-08fifth
3d ago
What is WT? I wonder if my life will be the same without the answer to that question. Something to do with license plates, apparently.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Texans: The right time to put up Christmas lights
Lights and decorations are a big part of what makes the holiday season so special, however, a recent study shows much debate on when the right time to display your Christmas lights is.
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel in Texas crash
Police in Texas said they apprehended a "reckless driver" that turned out to be a dog after two vehicles were hit in a Walmart parking lot.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
Does This Texas City Have The Best Christmas Lights Display? See Pics
Texas is SO big that I'm sure you can find an awesome display of Christmas Lights throughout the entire state! Travel and Leisure just recently made a list of the BEST displays in the United States and this City was ranked as the best for Texas. See PICS BELOW!. •...
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
Texas DPS trooper stops U-Haul, discovers human smuggling
Texas officers stopped a U-Haul in a border county and discovered illegal immigrants in the back of the van.
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
Lawsuit calls work at Texas DPS a ‘Racially Hostile Environment’
Three DPS officers — two African American officers assigned to different units, and a Hispanic officer — all continue to work for the same agency they are suing.
What’s that smell? This is the most popular candle scent in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of the best smell in Texas, what do you smell? Is it tortillas, a football field, barbecued meats, or the wide open fields? Whatever it is, just know that it’s got to be the biggest smell there is because everything is bigger in Texas.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
Texas extends SNAP benefits through December 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the food benefits for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have been extended through December. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials said that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than […]
The best donut shop in Texas can be found in Austin: report claims
We all know that two sayings are absolutely true and really, there's no point in attempting to argue with them; first is that donuts make you go nuts (a universal truth) and that everything is bigger in Texas.
