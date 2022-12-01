ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 32

Larry Rob
3d ago

what the buffalo is WT. it would help the reader that doesn't know it have access to previous articles

Reply(2)
28
Aaron
3d ago

only reason I clicked on this was to figure out what WT was. didn't even get to find that.

Reply(1)
32
elate-08fifth
3d ago

What is WT? I wonder if my life will be the same without the answer to that question. Something to do with license plates, apparently.

Reply
7
Related
Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
B93

27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock

The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas extends SNAP benefits through December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the food benefits for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, have been extended through December. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials said that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy