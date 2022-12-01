Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Experience “Christmas Wonderland” at the Eldorado
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here’s an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit. “Christmas Wonderland” is back at the Eldorado Showroom. From singing let it snow, waltzing around the Rockefeller Christmas tree, to actual figure skating on the stage, the Christmas Wonderland performers are providing holiday cheer and then some.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities begins giving out holiday food baskets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Vincent’s Food Pantry in Reno has started giving away its annual holiday food baskets. The nonprofit expects to give away more than 3,000 over the next week. You can pick one up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch at...
2news.com
‘Dream Christmas’ Provides Meals For Families In Need
It's the 8th year the ‘Dream Christmas’ Mobile Caravan delivered free holiday meals around Carson City. The next drop-off event is on December 10 in Gardnerville and Carson City.
Nevada Appeal
Celebration of life for Brad Bonkowski Monday
A celebration of life will be held Monday, Dec. 5, for former Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski at the Nashville Social Club from 2-5 p.m. His family invites anyone whose life has been touched by Brad to join them at the celebration. Bonkowski passed away November 19, after a 16-month battle with an extremely rare cancer.
KOLO TV Reno
Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Adult Dental Day at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LIBERTY Dental Plan and Community Health Alliance have partnered to bring free oral healthcare to adults who are uninsured or in need. Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. The event takes place at the Community Health Alliance Sparks location on Oddie Boulevard.
KOLO TV Reno
‘Trail of Lights’ in final preparation stages
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Attaching zip ties to lights and PVC pipes in below freezing temperatures. These aren’t the final touches to the light display at Washoe Lake State Park. Instead, they are measures to make sure the decorations thus far can withstand this weekend’s storm. A handful of...
KOLO TV Reno
Open for Business: Helix Electric encourages local businesses to give back to the community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Helix Electric knows how to go big or go home when it comes to supporting the community. During the holiday season, the electric company supports many organizations across the state, often with record-setting donations. Last Christmas, Helix Electric set records with Toys for Tots by donating...
Record-Courier
Parade of Lights rolls tonight
Three score and three entries will make the winding trip from Gardnerville to Minden tonight as the Parade of Lights celebrates the arrival of Christmas. Led by the Douglas High Jr. ROTC Color Guard and the marching band, the 63 entries form up at Heritage Park before jogging north to Eddy Street and then turning onto Main Street at 5 p.m.
Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home
A Reno charter school is celebrating the completion and sale of its 10th student-built home. This hands-on learning opportunity has been a hallmark of the high school's 20-year history. The post Reno charter school celebrates completion, sale of its 10th student-built home appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
City of Reno Chooses Chief of Police Finalists
Next, the City will host a community meet and greet for the public to meet the finalists. More details will be announced soon.
KMPH.com
Inflatable Rudolph mauled by bear now up for sale on eBay, proceeds for charity
LAKTAHOE, Nev. (FOX26) — A man’s inflatable reindeer that took the internet by storm after it was mauled to death by a bear in Lake Tahoe is now for sale on eBay. Dave Lester’s inflatable Rudolph, 2, was attacked by a very hungry bear last week in Zephyr Cove on the Nevada side of the lake.
Record-Courier
10:30 a.m. Update: Tonight's fireworks show still a go in Gardnerville
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Gardnerville Town Manager Erik Nilssen said the town is still planning on its fireworks show. While there may be rain or snow in Heritage Park, as long as the wind isn't above 20 mph the fireworks may still be launched. The wind seems to be...
The Daily 12-02-22 ‘World’s most valuable’ pants may fetch over $1M at auction
For more than 100 years, the SS Central America sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. In the late 1980s, a private exploration group helmed by Tommy Gregory Thompson finally located its watery grave. The aftermath was a legal mess — though Thompson claimed ownership, several dozen insurance companies came forward to claim the goods and gold found in the wreckage. Thompson would later go into hiding, dogged by lawsuits alleging ownership of the priceless treasures still intact. Some of the treasures ended up in the hands of the California Gold Marketing Group, which is auctioning off hundreds of salvaged items in Reno, Nevada, on Dec. 3. The most eye-catching is perhaps “the earliest known pair of five-button fly, heavy-duty work pants believed made by or for Levi Strauss.”
SFist
Huge Booty of Sunken SF Gold Rush Treasure To Be Auctioned Off Saturday in Reno
The S.S. Central America sunk in 1857, and 425 people did not make it off alive. But their artifacts have been recovered, and will be up for auction at a Saturday antiquities event in Reno. When the steamer boat S.S. Central America left San Francisco for Panama in 1857, it...
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for December 2
Several schools are closed or delayed for Friday, December 2. All Incline Village schools are on a 2-hour delay within the Washoe County School District. Winter bus stops are in effect. All Storey County District schools are on a snow day dangerous driving conditions. All Douglas County School District schools...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys abandoned home in northeast Reno, singes another
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One abandoned home was lost in a Saturday afternoon fire in northeast Reno and a neighboring abandoned home was singed, the Reno Fire Department reported. It happened about 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and Montello streets. Flames were fully involved in one home as firefighters...
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
Two feet of snow falls in the Sierra this week with more coming Saturday
The second of back-to-back winter storms was making its way Friday toward the Sierra Nevada, where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow already has fallen on the mountains around Lake Tahoe — much to the delight of area ski resorts.Mountain highways reopened under sunny skies Friday and classes resumed two hours late at schools around the lake where they were closed on Thursday.A winter storm warning expired at 4 a.m. Friday but a new one goes into effect at 4 a.m. Saturday into Monday morning for most of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north...
mynews4.com
Fire destroys 2 vacant homes off 10th Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two vacant homes were destroyed in a fire in the area of 10th and Montello streets in Reno on Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) received the call just before 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 3. The home was fully involved when they arrived.
