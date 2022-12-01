ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester police looking to identify men involved in theft of apple watches

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester police are looking to identify three men involved in the theft of $17,000 worth of apple watches.

The watches were stolen from the Best Buy on South Willow St last month.

The suspects pulled more than 50 apple watches and put them in plastic bags.

Police say that this theft was done by a group that targets certain areas

Similar crimes have taken place at other Best Buy stores in the state, police said, and it’s possible they may be connected.

Anyone who know these men are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

