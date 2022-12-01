Read full article on original website
Related
Austin Siereveld National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Austin Siereveld. School: Lakota...
Will Ohio State football’s running backs be healthy against Georgia in the playoff semifinal?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football nearly a month to work on fundamentals, scheme up a game plan and refine their skills for its playoff semifinal against Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes also have a chance to heal up. That process began in the past week, when...
Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff, assumes one of its greatest underdog roles: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State Buckeyes are in the College Football Playoff, and on this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are talking about the Buckeyes as the No. 4 seed against No. 1 Georgia and as underdogs after it looked like their season was over.
Jaylen Johnson first Ohio State football player to enter transfer portal in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday morning, and Jaylen Johnson became the first Ohio State football player to enter it. Cleveland.com confirmed the second-year safety out of Cincinnati’s La Salle High School has formally begun his transfer process. Johnson suffered a torn ACL...
Ohio State football envying Georgia, chasing Michigan and living the underdog life
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back in July 2019, something funky happened in ESPN’s FPI calculations as it related to Ohio State football. That formula gave OSU the fourth-best odds among all Big Ten East teams to win the league championship. Probably had something to do with uneven crossover scheduling with the West or the coaching transition or a young defense coming off a historically bad season. Regardless, ESPN’s computer gave Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State a better chance to win the Big Ten championship.
Ohio State football’s response to playoff selection: ‘Guys are bouncing around the facility’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said his players had a good feeling about their playoff chances after watching Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. A 45-23 home loss to Michigan the prior Saturday had dampened spirits around the program. By...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State mens basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time last week has remained among the nation’s best a week later. The Buckeyes went split games against Duke and St. Francis (Pa.) to improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll play the first of two early Big Ten games this week when they host Rutgers on Thursday in what will be their last game before a nine-day layoff.
Deion Sanders Introduced at Colorado, Making Swift Changes, Recruits Clamoring To Join Him
It's Primetime on the outskirts of the Rocky Mountains.
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy begging for playoff rematch with Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the past, a win for Ohio State football or Michigan in The Game meant ensuring a better postseason path for the winner and at best a consolation prize for the loser. The Wolverines did earn a reward for their 45-23 victory in Ohio Stadium in...
Is Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba working to return for the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s week that passed without a game, and the three-plus weeks that will pass before the Peach Bowl semifinal against Georgia, will allow some banged-up players to recuperate. Does that also apply to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba? The preseason All-American has played only...
What Kansas State beating TCU means for an Ohio State vs. Michigan playoff rematch
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Selection Sunday conversation can move from whether or not Ohio State football and Michigan will both be in the College Football Playoff field. The big reveal now appears to be where the selection committee will place them both, and whether that will mean a semifinal rematch of The Game.
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
5 things to know about Ohio State’s College Football Playoff opponent Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes got new life on Friday night thanks to USC and got even more on Saturday thanks to TCU. Both lost in their respective conference championship games, paving the way for the Buckeyes to get back into the top four despite losing to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game. They will be the only playoff team that didn’t play in the conference championship game.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Updated Computer Rankings After Xavier Loss
Following an 84-74 loss to Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday, West Virginia’s rankings have been updated. Surprisingly some of the computers have moved WVU up. WVU sits at 6-2 with losses to Purdue and Xavier. West Virginia has impressive blowout wins over Florida and Xavier but is still looking for their first quad-1 win of the season. UAB comes to Morgantown next Saturday, which will be WVU’s next quad-2 game.
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Georgia College Football Playoff game on Dec. 31?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is headed back to the College Football Playoff for the third time under Ryan Day with a chance to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The neutral site game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be just the second time the two programs have played against each other, with the Bulldogs winning the first meeting 21-14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Watch Tee Higgins’ touchdown catch that put the Bengals up 14-3 vs. the Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Ja’Marr Chase is back and healthy, but Tee Higgins was Joe Burrow’s target on the Bengals’ second touchdown against the Chiefs. Burrow dropped back and completed a six-yard pass to Tee Higgins, who took a couple of steps, fought through a potential tackler and reached over the goal line for the TD.
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Why was TCU ahead of Ohio State football in the final College Football Playoff rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0