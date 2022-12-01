ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football envying Georgia, chasing Michigan and living the underdog life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back in July 2019, something funky happened in ESPN’s FPI calculations as it related to Ohio State football. That formula gave OSU the fourth-best odds among all Big Ten East teams to win the league championship. Probably had something to do with uneven crossover scheduling with the West or the coaching transition or a young defense coming off a historically bad season. Regardless, ESPN’s computer gave Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State a better chance to win the Big Ten championship.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State mens basketball team entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time last week has remained among the nation’s best a week later. The Buckeyes went split games against Duke and St. Francis (Pa.) to improve to 6-2 on the season. They’ll play the first of two early Big Ten games this week when they host Rutgers on Thursday in what will be their last game before a nine-day layoff.
What Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said about a ‘second lease on life’ for Buckeyes in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day spent the first half of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game driving back from a recruiting visit in Cincinnati. After that investment in the long-term future of the program, he spent the second half watching the immediate future take a new turn. Utah wiped out USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game, likely pushing OSU into the top four teams when the final playoff rankings are announced Sunday at noon on ESPN.
After loss to Michigan, Ryan Day says Ohio State football will ‘be aggressive and go at people’ in playoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went through the game film of a second straight loss to Michigan early last week. At the time, the Buckeyes knew they no longer controlled their postseason destiny as a result of the 45-23 thumping. They felt the weight not only of losing the rivalry game that helps define any season, but also possibly losing any chance of contending for the national championship.
5 things to know about Ohio State’s College Football Playoff opponent Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s College Football Playoff hopes got new life on Friday night thanks to USC and got even more on Saturday thanks to TCU. Both lost in their respective conference championship games, paving the way for the Buckeyes to get back into the top four despite losing to Michigan and failing to make the Big Ten title game. They will be the only playoff team that didn’t play in the conference championship game.
wvsportsnow.com

WVU’s Updated Computer Rankings After Xavier Loss

Following an 84-74 loss to Xavier in Cincinnati on Saturday, West Virginia’s rankings have been updated. Surprisingly some of the computers have moved WVU up. WVU sits at 6-2 with losses to Purdue and Xavier. West Virginia has impressive blowout wins over Florida and Xavier but is still looking for their first quad-1 win of the season. UAB comes to Morgantown next Saturday, which will be WVU’s next quad-2 game.
What time and what channel is the Ohio State vs. Georgia College Football Playoff game on Dec. 31?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is headed back to the College Football Playoff for the third time under Ryan Day with a chance to play Georgia in the Peach Bowl. The neutral site game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This will be just the second time the two programs have played against each other, with the Bulldogs winning the first meeting 21-14 in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday

Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Why was TCU ahead of Ohio State football in the final College Football Playoff rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many expected Ohio State football to slide into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings after USC took its second loss Friday night. By Saturday afternoon, however, moving all the way up to No. 3 became possible when TCU lost the Big 12 championship game in overtime to Kansas State. Ohio State had consistently been ahead of TCU in the playoff rankings prior to its regular season-ending loss to Michigan.
