theeastcountygazette.com
Settlement Enforcement Officers Receive Training on California Law Regarding Use of Deadly Force
According to a report by Hannah Wiley of the Los Angeles Times, the Pomona Police Department must retrain its officers in accordance with a 2019 law that altered California’s rules for the use of deadly force. As part of a recent settlement agreement, the Pomona Police Department is required...
Veteran Prosecutor Ties Demotion to Her Opposing Gascón Reform Efforts
A veteran prosecutor is suing Los Angeles County, alleging she was demoted from supervising hundreds of employees to overseeing a secretary in retaliation for objecting to District Attorney George Gascón's reform directives.
mynewsla.com
Child Annoyance Charge Dismissed in Trail Attacks Case
A 34-year-old Aliso Viejo man’s conviction last year for child annoyance was dismissed Friday. Christopher Michael Lopez, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child annoyance, in December 2021 was granted a request to withdraw his plea and prosecutors dismissed it, according to court records. When Lopez was convicted last year his sentencing was set for Friday.
mynewsla.com
Robert Luna Sworn In as New Los Angeles County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has been sworn in as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with...
CA college killing suspect wrote about troubles with co-workers
A man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a former co-worker with his car at a Southern California community college called the victim out by name in a social media post in which he claimed he was treated unfairly while he worked at the school, according to a news report.
scvnews.com
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva Delivers Farewell Address
Four years ago, against all odds, I became the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County. And as Sheriff, I promised that I would Reform, Rebuild and Restore the greatest and largest Sheriff’s Department in the nation. Four years later, I am proud to say that with the support of the sworn and professional staff, together we were able to meet challenges head on, and deliver on that promise.
LAPD issues warning of phone scammers claiming to be officers, requesting personal information
Los Angeles Police Department is warning the public of a recent scam plaguing Angelenos, where an individual is posing as an officer.According to a news release, multiple community members have received calls from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official in recent weeks, with the person asking for personal information including identifying information and social security numbers. "The Los Angeles Police Department wishes to caution the public about such fraudulent phone calls that may involve requests for personal information, demands for payment using pre-pay debit cards, wire transfers or the depositing of a check," the release said. While they did not specify how many people have been targeted by the scam, they made sure to note that calls that do actually come from LAPD detectives, "such calls will never involve a request for payment or money."They advised anyone who receives one of the scam calls from a police impersonator to hang up the phone and immediately contact local police. Anyone with information on the matter was asked to contact LAPD's Media Relations Division at (213) 486-5910.
mynewsla.com
Avenatti Faces Years More in Prison at OC Sentencing
Convicted attorney Michael Avenatti is expected to face years in federal prison when he is sentenced in a Santa Ana courtroom on Monday. Federal prosecutors will seek 17 1/2 years for Avenatti for his wire- and tax-fraud scheme in Southern California. Avenatti has argued for six years. U.S. District Judge...
Total recall: Inside the saga of LA's left-wing DA George Gascon, set to take another turn
It’s been three months since District Attorney George Gascon beat a bipartisan recall effort in Los Angeles, but for several dozen volunteers, the election is far from over.
18 arrested in L.A. County retail theft spree
Police arrested 18 people in a spree of organized retail theft targeting stores across Los Angeles County this week. The thieves, ranging in age from 15-20 years old, allegedly swiped around $23,000 worth of clothing and merchandise, according to Los Angeles police. Police photos show the suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and facemasks while ransacking an […]
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Pimping Woman, Teen in OC
A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping and pandering. On Oct. 26, sheriff’s investigators...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Convicted Felon Who Repeatedly Attacked Planned Parenthood Clinic with BB Guns and Possessed Multiple Firearms Agrees to Plead Guilty
December 1, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – In court documents filed Tuesday morning, an Inland Empire man admitted firing BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in. Pasadena nearly a dozen times and agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.
foxla.com
Ex-community college employee accused of intentionally running over, killing campus worker in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A former Mt. San Antonio College employee is behind bars after he is suspected of intentionally running over a school employee on campus in Walnut. Earlier in the week, 63-year-old Ralph Barragan Jr., who was an employee at Mt. SAC, was killed after being run...
foxla.com
Officials looking for inmate who 'walked away' from facility in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who ‘walked away' from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, at 9 p.m. He is a minimum-security inmate, according to...
Sheriff's deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced today.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Selling Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Elsinore Man
A convicted felon accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 34-year-old Lake Elsinore man was charged Friday with second-degree murder. James Dylan Hall, 36, of Lake Elsinore was arrested Wednesday following a three-month Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Jacob Soto. Hall made...
Deputy injured in struggle during stolen-vehicle investigation: LASD
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was injured in the Maywood area Monday morning in the process of a stolen vehicle investigation, according to the department.The incident occurred in the area of 59th Place and Alamo Ave. just after 4 a.m. Monday.Deputies were patrolling the area when they came across a parked vehicle with three people inside.Deputies ran the license plates and determined the vehicle may have been stolen, according to the department.During the stolen-vehicle investigation, deputies made contact with the individuals inside.Some kind of altercation ensued, and one person struggled with a deputy. Both were injured.The deputy was hospitalized with a minor injury.Three people were taken into custody.The extent of the other injury was not immediately reported.
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested In Traffic Enforcement Stop For Allegedly Carrying Weapon
Three men were arrested during a traffic enforcement stop for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm that was not registered to any of them, according to authorities. The arrest happened on Friday at around 11:33 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Desert Cactus Road in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 5, 2021)…Beverly Hills Stepping Up Police Presence Amid Rise in Crime
One Year Ago Today (December 5, 2021)…Beverly Hills is adding more police and security officers to its streets amid a spike in crime that has residents on edge. Five new officers are joining the Beverly Hills Police Department on Monday, and the city will be deploying additional armed, private Covered-Six security officers for street patrols.
Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes
In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
