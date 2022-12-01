Read full article on original website
2 LAPD Officers Hurt in Traffic Crash; Other Motorist Taken into Custody
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured, one seriously, when their patrol car collided with a vehicle being operated by a person suspected of driving while impaired, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive, in the Baldwin...
Man Killed in Porter Ranch Crash
A man was killed when he crashed his SUV into two poles on a Porter Ranch street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18500 block of Rinaldi Street around Darby Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LAPD arrests 18 suspected in organized retail-store thefts valued at $23,000
Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said.
Suspect Shoots Man in Front of La Mirada Bar; Victim Expected to Survive
A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
Video shows Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth getting ransacked by thieves
A beloved Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth was burglarized on Friday and according to police, it was one of several hit in the area by a group of thieves.
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Arrested by LAPD SWAT Officers
A man who allegedly collided with a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT unit with his pickup truck and tried to flee remains in custody Sunday after his truck was blocked by Bearcat armored vehicles. The crash was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday when a Metro officer put out a call...
Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson
LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
Oxnard Police Investigtate Gang Related Killing
The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating what they believe was a gang-related killing early Monday morning. It was reported around 12:50 AM in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road at Lantana Street in an apartment complex. They say that 20-year-old John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard was...
Norwalk Standoff Ends with Arrest
A man barricaded inside a Norwalk home surrendered Saturday to a sheriff’s SWAT team stationed outside. Deputies were called at 1:56 p.m. to a home in the 12300 block of Allard Street on a report of an armed suspect inside, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Video posted...
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
One Man Dead And Suspect Arrested After Highgrove Shooting
A 52-year-old man died after being shot in Highgrove, authorities announced Sunday. The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Prospect Avenue and Spring Street in Highgrove, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival deputies found Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley dead from his injuries.
'You know who you are': Family of woman killed in Watts hit-and-run wants driver to come forward
The family of an 89-year-old woman who was killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts is calling for justice as a search for the driver is underway.
Victim Found Shot Outside Bar; Nearby Business Window Shattered by Gunfire
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was found shot outside a bar and a window of a nearby business was allegedly struck by gunfire overnight. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Norwalk Sheriff’s Station received a call early Sunday, Dec.4, for a shooting on East Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes Avenue in the city of La Mirada.
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
Police ound Suspect in Anaheim Officer Involved Shooting
An 18-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after being shot by police in Anaheim, authorities said. Officers from the Anaheim Police Department responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call at a large house party in the 900 block of South Sherrill Street, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.
Boy caught on video stealing packages from Ventura County homes
Police are searching for a young thief who was caught on camera stealing packages from Ventura County homes on Thursday. The child is seen snatching the packages in broad daylight before running away and hopping into a getaway car. He was caught on security cameras by two different residences in the Oak Park neighborhood. Authorities […]
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
Officials ID Man Shot And Killed In Pomona
A man who was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing. The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. Marcelino Vazquez, 32, of Pomona died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County...
Three Men Arrested In Traffic Enforcement Stop For Allegedly Carrying Weapon
Three men were arrested during a traffic enforcement stop for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm that was not registered to any of them, according to authorities. The arrest happened on Friday at around 11:33 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Desert Cactus Road in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
