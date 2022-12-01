Florence kicks off Hometown Holidays on Friday

Florence is ready for its Hometown Holidays celebration which will start with a light parade and include a Jingle Bell Jog, Breakfast with Santa, a Santa Cruise and more.

“Experience festive displays in the Hometown Holiday Parade. Stay trim by joining the Jingle Jog. Cud-dle up for a Hometown Holiday Movie In the Park/Drive-In,” said Erasmo Mendivil, recreation coordi-nator for the town. “Relish an entertaining Breakfast with Santa. Or check out Santa Cruise down the streets of Florence.”

Here’s you complete guide to the town of Florence’s holiday events:

Holiday Light Parade

The town of Florence Parks and Recreation Department would like to encourage everyone to partic-ipate in the Annual Light Parade. There is no fee to participate in this parade. All you need to do is gather your family, friends or organization to decorate a float and register at the Parks and Recrea-tion office for your chance to win in this year’s Light Parade. The parade will be held on Main Street on Dec. 2,. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 25. For more information contact the Parks and Recreation office at 520-868-7040.

Jingle Jog 5K

Break out your most festive holiday wear for the Christmas-themed 5k. The town will provide the jingle bells and residents provide the cheer. This 5K course will take runners to the festive down-town area of Florence. The run starts at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at Heritage Park.

Hometown Holiday Movie In the Park/Drive In

Looking for something to do this holiday season? Bring the family out to enjoy the all-time classic movie "Home Alone" on the big screen. Make sure you bring your blankets and hot cocoa. Please keep in mind that there is limited parking for the drive-in option. The movie will begin at sundown, Friday, Dec. 9 at the Aquatic Center Soccer Fields.

Breakfast With Santa

Food, music, holiday crafts and a visit with St. Nick are all in store for those who attend the third an-nual Breakfast with Santa, presented by Florence Community Services Department. The festive event runs from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Library and Community Center, 778 N. Main Street. The cost is $8 per person and includes a breakfast of pancakes and sausage provided by the Pinal County Mounted Posse. Pre-registration is required. Everyone who plans on attending this event must be registered to ensure. If your name is not on the list, you will not be admitted to the event. For more information, call the Community Services Department at 520-868-7040.

Santa Cruise

Santa will be cruising the streets of Florence and Anthem Parkside on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 22. He will begin his trip at 5:30 p.m. in Anthem Parkside. Follow the town of Florence on social media for detailed information and route information. Also, to keep a live location of Santa on this day download the Glympse app on your smartphone. For more information call 520-868-7040.