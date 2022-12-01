Read full article on original website
Will the Buckeyes take a spot in the College Football Playoffs? OSU fans weigh in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the University of Southern California lost to the University of Utah and Texas Christian University lost to Kansas State, there's potential for the Buckeyes to secure a spot in the College Football Playoffs. "I'm feeling a lot better than I was this time last...
Cincinnati hires Louisville's Satterfield as football coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Cincinnati has tweeted that it has hired Louisville's Scott Satterfield to be its next coach. Louisville was 7-5 this season under Satterfield and earned a berth in the Fenway Bowl, where coincidentally it will face Cincinnati. He replaces Luke Fickell, who recently left to become coach at Wisconsin.
C.J. Stroud named finalist for Manning Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named a finalist for yet another postseason award. The sophomore from Inland Empire, Calif., was selected as one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced Friday. The Manning Award was created by the...
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
Car strikes man on motorized scooter in hit-and-run near Ohio State's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car struck a man on a motorized scooter at a crosswalk near Ohio State's campus and left the scene Sunday evening, police say. A witness reported the 20-year-old man was in the crosswalk while on a motorized scooter traveling southbound on the east side of North High Street and East 8th Avenue around 6:40 p.m., according to a traffic crash report.
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
German Village Lights Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Some Columbus gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Columbus dropped below $3 a gallon on Monday. The average price of gas decreased nearly 16 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29, GasBuddy reported. Prices in Columbus are 57.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
Family, friends remember Casey Goodson Jr. on the anniversary of his death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dec. 4 marks two years since a now retired Franklin County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. Friends and family of Goodson Jr. spent the day together to celebrate him. "When you have to close the casket on the child that you birthed,...
Columbus Weather: It is cold out but at least there is some sunshine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s cold but at least we have some sunshine! Clouds will move in tonight, but we’ll be dry through most of the day Monday. The rain arrives Monday evening and continues for the rest of the week. SUNDAY NIGHT: mostly clear becoming partly...
Columbus Weather: Up and down temperatures continue to start weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We keep using the roller-coaster analogy for our up-and-down temperatures and here we go again! We’ll be on the downward dive on Saturday as temps slide from the 50s to the 20s. Then we’ll start a climb back up the next hill early next week.
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
18 year old found shot in car Saturday night has died, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man found injured with a gunshot wound in northwest Columbus has died, police said. Columbus police said officers responded to an accident near Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a man shot inside. The man, Thomas Hritzo III,...
Columbus Health officials name another place people may have been exposed to measles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Health officials have named a Dollar Tree location in Westerville as a known location an individual infected with measles visited. An individual with a confirmed case of measles visited the Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Road on Dec. during the time frame of 6:20 p.m. until 8:50 p.m.
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
Some CCS parents say new transportation plan is hurting more than helping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new transportation plan for all Columbus City School students who take the bus starts on Jan. 4. It's meant to improve transportation issues and impacts about 38,000 students. For the Myer family, the new plan is more inconvenient than helpful. "The fact that they...
Columbus police officer who shot, killed man in September 2021 not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021. The grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hawkins in the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
