KSAT 12

Poll: Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the San Antonio City Council this week submitted paperwork for a plan that would ban horse-pulled carriage rides. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 cited “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion as reasons to end the practice.
KSAT 12

Power restored in Leon Valley after early-morning outage

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Updated at 5:55 a.m.: The outage has been resolved, according to CPS Energy’s online outage map. CPS Energy is reporting a power outage in Leon Valley that has left more than 3,800 customers without power early Monday morning. The energy company said they became...
KSAT 12

Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
San Antonio Current

Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
KHOU

AMBER Alert discontinued for six children out of San Antonio

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children last seen in the San Antonio area on Nov. 30. The alert was sent out just before 4 a.m. Saturday and then discontinued just before 8 a.m. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the...
KSAT 12

Big Mama’s Safe House launches G.R.E.A.T program

Crimes are up across the city, particularly violent crimes. Homicides have jumped up 67% compared to last year, according to San Antonio Police Department. The troubling trend of gun violence is seen in San Antonio almost daily. “It really makes me feel really sad because we have solutions, right?” Bennie...

