Clint Black cancels Tulsa tour stop

Clint Black’s concert scheduled for Friday night at Tulsa Theater has been canceled.

In a Facebook post shared by Clint Black, the venue said illness was the reason for the cancellation.

“Due to the seasonal bug hitting the touring party, the Clint Black concert, featuring Lisa Hartman Black scheduled for December 2, 2022 at Tulsa Theater has been cancelled.”

For those who bought tickets with a credit card, Tulsa Theater said you will get a refund in 5-20 business days. If you paid in cash, you can get your refund by calling the box office at 918-582-7239.

