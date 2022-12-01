Read full article on original website
Iowa State Fair lemonade stand responds to being banned after accusations of underreporting sales
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Stand has been an Iowa State Fair staple for 70 years. But they may have served their last cold beverage. A letter sent to the vendor cites contract violations as the reason for the termination. Following an audit from the Iowa Department of Revenue, the stand was accused of underreporting sales—an allegation that the owner denies.
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire a week later; after that would be Georgia, then Michigan. On Friday, the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee ratified the new lineup. […] The post Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Many Iowa Drivers Frequently Engage in “Rat Running”
It's tempting to cut corners while you're out running your errands, doing your shopping, or just trying to get from A to B on a dark, cold winter day or night. There are two good reasons and one bad one why people in Iowa often engage in "rat running" but we'll tell you why the consequences far outweigh of the good or bad reasons.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
KETV.com
Iowa's Fort Dodge Police Department investigating newborn homicide, searching for remains
FORT DODGE, Iowa — In Iowa, the Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the homicide of a newborn. Officers said they received information that a woman had given birth in her home Nov. 22, but the child died a short time later. They also said they were told the...
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test
The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa auditor warns of phone scam
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand issued an advisory alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office. According to a news release issued by Sand’s office, a concerned citizen notified his office on...
Iowa awards $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to assist 91 homes
(The Center Square) – Iowa is allocating nearly $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to 16 organizations that will help develop and rehabilitate single-family homes and assist with down payments on the local level. Together, the organizations will assist 91 Iowa families acquire home ownership, according to a news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office. The Iowa HOME Grant Program is part of Reynolds’ $100 million investment of Federal...
Gov. Reynolds gives $20M toward building Iowa homes, including Siouxland Habitat for Humanity
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance homeownership opportunities for residents.
Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence in patient’s death is fined $5,000
An Iowa surgeon accused of contributing to a patient’s death during a botched operation 10 years ago has been fined $5,000 and given a warning by the Iowa Board of Medicine. Dr. William E. Olson, a general surgeon who practices in the Quad-City area, was charged by the board two years ago with professional incompetence. The […] The post Iowa surgeon accused of incompetence in patient’s death is fined $5,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows
State regulators have seen a significant increase in complaints about health care facilities this year. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which oversees nursing homes, assisted living centers and other health care providers, fielded an average of 151 complaints per month in 2020. Through October of this year, the average number of complaints was […] The post Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses
Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns out he’s not a big fan of caucuses in general either. Update: The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel on Friday voted in favor of Biden’s recommendation to start […] The post Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa's 'Scarlet E' — evictions that never go away
Multiple civil rights and family advocacy groups are calling on Iowa to reform policies that would allow the removal of eviction court filings from public records, they tell Axios. Why it matters: Sometimes referenced as the "Scarlet E," the documents can permanently and unjustly prevent people from obtaining housing. Yes,...
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct.
Too many large homes may be part of Siouxland’s housing problems
Lenz said because the average cost of homes has risen, many young people are getting priced out of home ownership.
