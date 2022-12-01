Read full article on original website
kxoradio.com
Two Special IID Board Meetings
(Two IID Directors honored)...A special gathering was held Thursday. It was to honor two long-time directors for their dedicated service to the Imperial Irrigation District. The special recognition, presentations and congratulatory comments were for outgoing Directors James Hanks and Norma Sierra Galindo. Hanks is leaving the Board after serving 16 years as an IID Director. Galindo has served for ten years. Galindo was unable to attend, but she had a prepared statement read. Hanks was at the event with family and friends. Today the new Directors were being sworn into office. They included Alex Cardenas for Division 1, Gina Dockstader for Division 3 and Karin Eugenio for Division 5. The meeting began with the Board of Directors approving a resolution accepting the election results for the November 8th General Election.
Calexico PD arrest Indio man wanted for murder
The Calexico Police Department say they arrested a murder suspect from Indio. The post Calexico PD arrest Indio man wanted for murder appeared first on KYMA.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $30K Sold in Imperial County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $13 million. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at Jimmie’s Market in Winterhaven, in Imperial County. It is worth $30,540, the California Lottery announced.
kxoradio.com
Palo Verde's Journey Comes To An End
(Yellowjackets play-off run comes to an end)....Palo Verde had the longest play-off run than any other Imperial County High School football team. They made to the CIFD Regionals. They faced Muir High School from Pasadena Friday. The game was in Blyther, the Yellowjackets only home game in the play-offs. Their Journey ended Fridady. They were defeated by the Pasadena team 33-7.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego
OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
kxoradio.com
A Crime Reported In August Is Solved
(County Sheriff's Office received the initial report in August of this year)....Field irrigation sprinkler pipes and trailers had been stolen in East Imperial County. In September Sheriff's investigators received information that multiple stolen sprinkler pipes and trailers were at a location in Brawley. The investigators located stolen equipment from four local Farm Companies. The owner of the location was identified as 55 year old Jimmy Nuckles of Brawley. The case was submitted to the County District Attorney's office for filing of charges. In December Nuckles was arrested and booked into County Jail Charged with Farm Equipment Theft and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $50,000. Anyone with any information pertaining to the case is asked to contact Investigator Aaron Curiel at the County Sheriff's Investigations Division.
yumadailynews.com
Deaths in Yuma increase from inhaling "poppers"
YUMA - Health care providers are reporting increases in deaths and hospitalizations related to intentional ingestion or inhalation of nitrite products for recreational use, including sexual experience enhancement. Commonly referred to as “poppers,” these products contain chemical substances similar to the prescription medication, amyl nitrite, which is prescribed for the...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver, reward listed
YUMA - On November 14, 2022 almost close to noon, a blue Dodge Ram collided with a white Toyota Camry in the 1600 Block of South 4th Avenue and fled the scene. The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen traveling south on 4th Avenue. If you have any information on this...
holtvilletribune.com
Deputy Facing Four Felony Charges Related to Alleged Defrauding
EL CENTRO – An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing four felony charges that allege he defrauded a fallen officer’s fund and lied to an employee appeals board. William Ayala, 34, was arrested by local Sheriff’s Office personnel at the agency’s administrative building in connection to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 1, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile-deep quake hit about 7 miles northwest of Ocotillo at 7:28 a.m., according to the USGS. Since the earthquake hit, 243 people from as far away as Westmorland and Campo reported feeling the tremor...
kyma.com
Accused Foothills Walmart robber to get one single plea deal for all charges
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who Yuma police say led them on a chase that ended with a rollover crash appeared in court. 29-year-old Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos is facing several criminal charges…. Including armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft of a Chevy Silverado. Police say he fled the crime...
yumadailynews.com
Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police
YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
