(Two IID Directors honored)...A special gathering was held Thursday. It was to honor two long-time directors for their dedicated service to the Imperial Irrigation District. The special recognition, presentations and congratulatory comments were for outgoing Directors James Hanks and Norma Sierra Galindo. Hanks is leaving the Board after serving 16 years as an IID Director. Galindo has served for ten years. Galindo was unable to attend, but she had a prepared statement read. Hanks was at the event with family and friends. Today the new Directors were being sworn into office. They included Alex Cardenas for Division 1, Gina Dockstader for Division 3 and Karin Eugenio for Division 5. The meeting began with the Board of Directors approving a resolution accepting the election results for the November 8th General Election.

3 DAYS AGO