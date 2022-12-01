Read full article on original website
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Trump falsely claims he never called to ‘terminate’ US constitution despite having said exactly that
Former president Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he never advocated for an end to America’s constitution despite having called for its “termination” just days ago.On Saturday, the twice-impeached ex-president took to his Truth Social platform to argue that social media platforms’ work with 2020 presidential campaigns (including his own) amounted to “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party.” He also asked if the US should somehow discard the results of the election he lost or call a new election even though neither course is allowed under...
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
SCOTUS hears case arguing LGBTQ rights, freedom of speech violations
The U.S. Supreme Court is tasked with deciding whether a wedding website designer is allowed to refuse to make websites for same-sex couples.
Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after now winner was found Saturday night.. The numbers are in for the Monday, Dec. 5 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $89 million, with a cash option of $47.1 million. Mega Millions numbers:Results for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $354M.
This House Democratic Leadership Contest Could Shape The Next Election
Reps. Matt Cartwright and Abigail Spanberger are both vying to represent Democrats in “battleground” seats.
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward web designer with anti-gay marriage stance
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority on Monday appeared ready to rule that a Christian web designer has a right to refuse to provide services for same-sex marriages in a case the liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional free speech protections.
