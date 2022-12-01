Read full article on original website
David Walker
3d ago
what they don't tell you is that your original birth certificate will not work you have to go over to the courthouse and get one from them that has the stamp seal on it but you have to pay for that too
Many Iowa Drivers Frequently Engage in this Illegal Act
It's tempting to cut corners while you're out running your errands, doing your shopping, or just trying to get from A to B on a dark, cold winter day or night. There are two good reasons and one bad one why people in Iowa often engage in "rat running" but we'll tell you why the consequences far outweigh the benefits. These reasons are usually why people engage in this act:
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
Iowa State Fair lemonade stand responds to being banned after accusations of underreporting sales
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade Stand has been an Iowa State Fair staple for 70 years. But they may have served their last cold beverage. A letter sent to the vendor cites contract violations as the reason for the termination. Following an audit from the Iowa Department of Revenue, the stand was accused of underreporting sales—an allegation that the owner denies.
KCRG.com
Iowa auditor warns of phone scam
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand issued an advisory alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office. According to a news release issued by Sand’s office, a concerned citizen notified his office on...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Republicans say They’ll Target Property Taxes in the New Year
(Des Moines, IA) Property taxes are the next target for cuts in Iowa, according to State Senator Republican Dan Dawson, head of the Senate Tax Committee. At a forum previewing the 2023 legislative session, Dawson says they’ll be laser-focused on property taxes. Democratic State Senator Pam Jochum says the state legislature has looked at property taxes before, but it’s not easy. She says city and county governments and school districts are funded mainly by local property taxes.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows
State regulators have seen a significant increase in complaints about health care facilities this year. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which oversees nursing homes, assisted living centers and other health care providers, fielded an average of 151 complaints per month in 2020. Through October of this year, the average number of complaints was […] The post Care facility complaints up 45% from 2020, state data shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire a week later; after that would be Georgia, then Michigan. On Friday, the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee ratified the new lineup. […] The post Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car In Iowa?
We've officially nearing the hellscape that is winter in Iowa. There are quite a few things that you need to remember!. The cold and the snow turn into major obstacles for us in going about our daily routine. We've recently been trying to help you figure out what sort of cold weather hacks might actually be frowned upon.
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test
The former clinical manager of an Iowa hospice claims she was instructed to lie to a patient’s family about a caregiver’s COVID-19 infection. State records indicate Michelle Hopp of Davenport was working in Iowa for St. Croix Hospice earlier this year as a full-time manager of clinical services. On the morning of Aug. 29, one […] The post Hospice manager claims she was ordered to lie about COVID-19 test appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
Did You Know Squatters Can Claim Rights To Your Property In Iowa?
I was a little bit surprised when I first found out about this interesting "possession law" here in Iowa. After a certain amount of time, a squatter can put in a claim for ownership of a property you own. It could be land, a building, or a house. It does take a bit of time and there are things you can do if you run into a squatting problem but the fact that this is even possible is nuts.
Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses
Word came Thursday that President Biden was trying to take Iowa out of its first-in-the-nation starting position for the presidential nominating process for Democrats. Turns out he’s not a big fan of caucuses in general either. Update: The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel on Friday voted in favor of Biden’s recommendation to start […] The post Not much will change if Iowa stands its ground on caucuses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
